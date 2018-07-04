NAYLOR, FRANCE LIFT MISSIONS OVER TRAVELERS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Josh Naylor homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the San Antonio Missions beat the Arkansas Travelers 7-6 on Tuesday.

Ty France doubled and singled three times with two runs for San Antonio.

San Antonio took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Nick Schulz and a solo home run by Naylor.

After the teams traded runs, the Travelers cut into the deficit with three runs in the fourth inning, including a single by Eric Filia that scored Chuck Taylor.

The Missions added to their lead in the ninth when Naylor hit a two-run home run.

Arkansas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Joseph Odom hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the San Antonio lead to 7-6.

Lake Bachar (1-4) got the win in relief while Arkansas starter Anthony Misiewicz (1-6) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Odom homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Travelers. Taylor doubled and singled, scoring two runs.