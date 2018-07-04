ASTROS

McCann to DL

ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann finally got to a point that something had to be done to try to fix his troublesome right knee. McCann will have surgery after going on the disabled list Tuesday for the second time this season, and the third time in less than a year, because of knee discomfort. Manager A.J. Hinch said he and McCann had a long conversation about the recurring knee problems when the team played in Tampa last weekend. “It’s just continually the same issue over and over with his right knee,” Hinch said. “One of the options is surgery, and he went back to Houston to take care of it.” Hinch didn’t say when the surgery would be done. He didn’t know how long McCann would be out, other than “for the foreseeable future.” Catcher Ted Federowicz, who made two starts earlier this season when McCann was on the DL, was promoted from Class AAA Fresno.

ANGELS

Ohtani back with club

SEATTLE — The Los Angeles Angels activated right-handed pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (right elbow) from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Miguel Almonte was also called up and right-handed pitchers Deck McGuire and Eduardo Paredes were optioned to Class AAA in corresponding moves. Ohtani received stem cell therapy and a platelet-rich plasma injection to help heal his Grade 2 sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament suffered more than three weeks ago. Ohtani was cleared for a hitting program Friday and took part in two simulated games against minor-league pitchers over the weekend. Ohtani is hitting .289 with a .907 OPS and 6 home runs in 114 at-bats as a hitter in his rookie season. It’s still unclear if Ohtani is capable of returning on the mound this year, but Angels General Manager Billy Eppler has expressed the club’s desire to utilize his skills as a hitter as the Angels attempt to climb back into the playoff race.

BRAVES

RHP Vizcaino activated

NEW YORK — The Atlanta Braves activated right-handed pitcher Arodys Vizcaino from the 10-day disabled list. The reliever had been sidelined since June 21 with right shoulder inflammation. Vizcaino threw a successful bullpen session Monday, but the team waited until Tuesday to activate the 27-year old. Vizcaino is 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA with 15 saves in 17 opportunities. A.J. Minter has earned two saves while throwing seven scoreless innings in Vizcaino’s absence. Manager Brian Snitker indicated that Vizcaino would resume his role as closer, but would not use him in the same manner as he did prior to the injury. Vizcaino pitched in four games in five days before the injury. Outfielder Michael Reed was optioned to Class AAA Gwinnett to make room. The 25-year old was called up Monday.