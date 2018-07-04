Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Edelman suspension confirmed

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the first four games of the 2018 season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. NFL officials confirmed Tuesday that Edelman would be suspended without pay for the Patriots' first four regular-season games. ESPN had reported last month that Edelman was facing a four-game suspension. Edelman, 32, missed the 2017 season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. He had 98 receptions in 2016, the third time in a four-year stretch that he caught over 90 passes. Edelman will miss a home game against Houston, trips to Jacksonville and Detroit, plus a home game against Miami. He will be eligible to return to the Patriots' active roster on Oct. 1, enabling him to make his season debut Oct. 4 against Indianapolis.

LB Foster to miss pair

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's conduct and substance-abuse policy. The NFL said Tuesday that Foster also will be fined for violations from a weapons offense and misdemeanor drug charge that were resolved earlier this offseason. Foster said he accepts the league's decision and apologized for hurting the team. Foster will miss San Francisco's games against Minnesota and Detroit before being allowed to return on Sept. 17 before the Niners play Kansas City.

Owens sets induction plans

Terrell Owens has decided to celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he played collegiately. The former All-Pro receiver, who has said he was not attending the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, said in a statement Tuesday that he would give his acceptance speech at his alma mater. Owens posted on Twitter on Tuesday that he has "decided to give my Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in McKenize Arena on Saturday, August 4. The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 3:17 p.m." Owens said last month that he had declined his invitation to attend the Aug. 4 induction ceremony in Canton. Owens said he is "proud to be a Moc, and I'm honored to be able to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete." Owens, 44, says he is looking forward to the event, and "Getcha popcorn ready."

Green Bay RB suspended

The NFL has suspended Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the first two games of the 2018 season without pay for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Jones will miss the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 9 and the Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with both games at Lambeau Field. He will be eligible to return to the roster on Sept. 17, the day after the Vikings game. The discipline stems from a traffic stop in Brown County, Wis., on Oct. 1, 2017, in which Jones was charged with operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system; speeding; and operating a vehicle without a valid license. The case came to light after he entered a plea of not guilty on Nov. 15. The case was resolved in February with Jones pleading no contest to the first charge. He was ordered to pay more than $1,000 in court costs, and his license was revoked for six months. The other two counts were dismissed. Jones can take part in all preseason practices and games. Players must report to Packers training camp on July 25. Jones was second on the team in rushing last season with 448 yards and 4 touchdowns on 81 carries.

Rams OG out 2 games

Right guard Jamon Brown has been suspended for the first two games of the Los Angeles Rams' 2018 season for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse. The NFL announced the suspension Tuesday. Brown started all 16 games last season for the Rams, who drafted him in the third round in 2015. He has started 30 games in three NFL seasons. Los Angeles had the same starting offensive line for 15 consecutive games last season before resting several regulars in the finale. That line continuity was a big factor in the defending NFC West champions' transformation from the NFL's worst offense into the league's highest-scoring unit during Coach Sean McVay's first season.

BASKETBALL

Nuggets, Porter agree

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear deal with rookie forward Michael Porter Jr. Porter was taken by the Nuggets with the 14th overall pick in the draft last month. He was considered a top-five selection before a back injury that required surgery limited him to three games at Missouri in 2017-18. The 6-foot-10 Porter was hampered by back and hip soreness during pre-draft workouts. He recently said he's ready to go. Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds his senior year at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. He was the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game and captured both the Naismith and Gatorade player of the year honor. Other players to accomplish that feat include Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Chris Webber and Alonzo Mourning.

Longley places blame

Australia assistant coach and former NBA star Luc Longley has accused Philippines Coach Chot Reyes of inciting the violence that marred a World Cup qualifying match between the teams Monday. The former Chicago Bulls star described the bench-clearing brawl which saw 13 players, including four Australians, ejected from the match as the worst thing he had seen on a basketball court. Longley, who has been praised for his efforts to protect Australian player Chris Goulding from a large group of Philippines players, said Reyes had called on his players during a time out to "hit somebody, put somebody on their arse." Reyes has defended the comments, which were picked up by television microphones, as a routine instruction to his players to foul on fast breaks. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Longley rejected Reyes' comments and criticized the Philippines players for posing for a group selfie after the brawl had abated. Basketball Australia has sought to limit further comment on the brawl which is being investigated by world governing body FIBA.

HOCKEY

Elie staying with Stars

Left wing Remi Elie has signed a $735,000 contract to stay with the Dallas Stars. The one-year deal with the restricted free agent was announced by the team Tuesday. Elie had 6 goals and 8 assists in 72 games last season for the Stars. He added 2 goals and 7 assists in 19 AHL playoff games with the Texas Stars. Dallas selected the 23-year-old Elie in the second round, 40th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Ilitch death tied to drugs

Tests show Ron Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, died in February from a dangerous mix of drugs. The Detroit News reports that Ilitch's death was attributed to "drug intoxication," including fentanyl. He was the 61-year-old son of Mike and Marian Ilitch. Besides sports teams, the family owns the Little Caesars pizza chain. Ron Ilitch was found dead in a hotel room in Troy in suburban Detroit. A sister, Denise Ilitch, says the family "continues to grieve" the "tragic and untimely loss." Troy Police Lt. Russ Harden says fentanyl overdoses are an epidemic. Family patriarch Mike Ilitch died in 2017 at age 87.

Martin traded to Islanders

Matt Martin is going back to the New York Islanders. The Toronto Maple Leafs have dealt the feisty forward to the Islanders, who drafted him in 2008. The Leafs get minor-league goalie Eamon McAdam in the deal. Also on Tuesday, the Islanders agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with goalie Robin Lehner. Lehner had a 3.01 goals-against average with a .908 save percentage in 53 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season. The Sabres declined to give Lehner a $4 million qualifying offer as a restricted free agent and relinquished his rights. He will try to improve the Islanders goaltending which allowed a league-high 293 goals last season. In 132 games for the Leafs, the 29-year-old Martin had 8 goals, 13 assists and 173 penalty minutes.

