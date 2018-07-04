FOOTBALL

Defensive tackle says yes to Hogs

Defensive tackle Carl Williams dreamed about Arkansas after he went to bed Monday night, and Tuesday he orally committed to the Hogs. Williams, 6-4, 324 pounds, of Lufkin, Texas, chose the Hogs over 12 other offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota and Houston. He made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 7-9. “I actually had a dream about Arkansas,” Williams said. “I just woke up thinking about it and all the amazing things they have to offer. The coaches there are amazing. It feels like home. “I feel like it was a sign. When I was dreaming about it, it was like a mini flashback. I’ve seen myself playing for Arkansas. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream.” Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor has strong east Texas ties and is Williams’ lead recruiter. “I’ve been talking to coach Traylor for a good while,” Williams said. “He recruited me first from SMU. We’ve been talking for a good minute. I really feel like we have a trust and a bond.” He has a 360-pound bench press, 655-pound squat and a 640-pound dead lift Williams, who had 56 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a junior, said there’s a comfort level with Traylor and other coaches on the staff from east Texas. “They have a lot of east Texas coaches,” Williams said. “That makes it feel better. It makes me feel good that there’s someone I can confide in.” He’s the No. 8 commitment for the 2019 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

— Richard Davenport

Atwater to be inducted into SWC Hall of Fame

Former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville All-American and Denver Broncos’ All-Pro safety Steve Atwater will be among nine honorees inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Sept. 10 in a luncheon at Brown-Lupton University Union on the TCU campus in Fort Worth. Atwater was a three-time All-Southwest Conference performer and holds the school record of 14 interceptions in a career. He also recorded 229 career tackles and 28 pass deflections in his Razorback career. Atwater had 70 tackles, 9 passes broken up and 4 interceptions in 1988, helping Arkansas to a 10-2 record, a Cotton Bowl appearance and the Southwest Conference championship. Atwater is a member of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor as well as the school’s All-Century and All-Decade teams. He was named to three All-America teams as a senior in 1988. Atwater played 11 years in the NFL, finishing with 818 tackles and 24 interceptions, and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

BASEBALL

Cole signs with Royals

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville outfielder Eric Cole signed with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, ending his career with the Razorbacks. Cole was a fourth-round selection of the Royals last month. According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Cole signed for $500,000. Cole finished the season batting .313 with a team-leading 14 home runs and 52 RBI. He also drew 42 walks and had an onbase percentage of .407 while slugging .520. Cole is the sixth Arkansas player to sign a professional contract since Arkansas lost 5-0 to Oregon State in the final game of the College World Series. Others to sign include catcher Grant Koch (fifth round, Pirates, $364,000); infielder Jax Biggers (eighth round, Rangers, $166,000); infielder Carson Shaddy (10th round, Nationals, $10,000); left-handed pitcher Kacey Murphy (11th round, Tigers, $145,000); and left-handed pitcher Evan Lee (15th round, Nationals, $125,000). The Razorbacks lost a pair of signees to the draft. Junior college catcher Josh Breaux (Yankees, second round) signed for $1.1 million, and high school senior pitcher Wade Beasley (Brewers, 24th round) signed for $257,500.

— Matt Jones

BASKETBALL

Report: Arkansas, Indiana to meet

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and Indiana will meet in a home-and-home series starting this season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein reported on Twitter that Arkansas will play Indiana on Nov. 18 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville, then play at Bloomington in the 2019-2020 season. The two teams have met twice with the series tied 1-1. They last played in the first round of the 2008 tournament with Arkansas winning 86-72. The other meeting came in the 1949-1950 season. Indiana is the fifth known nonconference opponent on the Arkansas schedule. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Texas in El Paso on Nov. 9 and Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 26. Dates for Western Kentucky and Colorado State have not been determined. Indiana, which has won five national championships, finished the 2017-2018 season with a 16-15 record, including a 9-9 record in the Big Ten under first-year Coach Archie Miller.

— Matt Jones

ATHLETICS

SAU’s Goad named female athlete of the year

Southern Arkansas University softball player Brooke Goad was named female athlete of the year by the Great American Conference. Goad became the third consecutive softball player to receive the honor. She followed her teammate Maddie Dow (2016-2017) and Arkansas Tech University’s Jalissa Gum (2015-16). She capped her career by leading the Lady Muleriders to their first GAC regular-season title and back to the NCAA national championships for the second time in three years. She finished her career with 90 home runs and 219 walks. She set NCAA Division II single-season records with 32 home runs and 91 walks. She was also the GAC’s all-time leader in on-base percentage (.534), slugging percentage (.849), runs scored (262) and doubles (51).

UAM athletic director steps down

John Harvey, athletic director at the University of Arkansas-Monticello since November 2016, has resigned and will concentrate on his role as baseball coach. Harvey has a career record of 223-165 in eight seasons. In the last three seasons, Arkansas-Monticello has won two Great American Conference Tournament Championships and the 2018 GAC regular season title. Harvey’s 2016 team came within one game of the Division II College World Series.

SOFTBALL

UAM names interim coach

Kyle Lem was named the interim coach at the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Tuesday. Lem succeeds Alvy Early, who died on June 11. Lem was an assistant at UAM the past three years. Early coached the Cotton Blossoms from 1997-2018. UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes said the school will begin a national search for a head coach in the spring. “We felt the timing was not right to begin a search now and this will give Coach Lem the opportunity to put his stamp on the program,” Hughes said.