Bauer, Indians beat Royals for three-game sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trevor Bauer pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

Michael Brantley had an early RBI double and the Indians scored all their runs in the first three innings on only one hit. Bauer struck out eight and walked one over 7 2/3 innings.

The plummeting Royals have lost six straight and 18 of 21. They have scored four or fewer runs in 25 of their past 26 games and are barely ahead of Baltimore for the worst record in the majors.

ANGELS 7, MARINERS 4 Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer, Luis Valbuena drove in two and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Mariners to snap Seattle’s eight-game winning streak. Calhoun had three hits and three RBIs, helping lift Garrett Richards (5-4) in his return from the disabled list. Richards allowed three runs, including homers to Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy, over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight. Blake Parker pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 10th save.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 3, NATIONALS 0 Struggling outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out six in six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox shut out the Washington Nationals to complete a three-game sweep and send the preseason NL East favorites below .500. The Nationals (42-43) have lost five in a row to fall below .500 this late in the season for the first time since being 60-61 on Aug. 21, 2015.

MARLINS 3, RAYS 0 Jose Urena and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, and the Miami Marlins shook off the hangover from a 16-inning loss to beat Tampa Bay. J.T. Riddle singled, tripled and homered. The teams took the field barely 12 hours after the Rays won a 5½-hour marathon. But Urena was well-rested in his first outing since June 20, when he was sidelined by right shoulder impingement. Urena pitched five scoreless innings and struck out six before departing for a pinch hitter after throwing 78 pitches.

YANKEES 6, BRAVES 2 Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer, CC Sabathia pitched six effective innings, and the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves. Aaron Judge added his 24th homer of the season in the seventh inning. He’s now homered in three of his past four games. Rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres left the game in the top of the fifth inning because of tightness in his right hip and will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain. Catcher Kyle Higashioka also homered for the Yankees, becoming the ninth player since 1920 whose first three hits were home runs.

CUBS 5, TIGERS 2 Javier Baez stole home and Willson Contreras hit a tie-breaking homer and to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Detroit Tigers for their sixth straight victory. Conditions at Wrigley Field favored the longball, with a game-time temperature of 92 degrees, a heat index of 102 and the wind blowing out. David Bote hit his first homer while Detroit got solo shots from Nick Castellanos and John Hicks, but was swept by the Cubs in the two-game interleague set and has dropped 13 of 15.

ATHLETICS 4, PADRES 2 Stephen Piscotty doubled three times and had three RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Diego Padres. Khris Davis added an RBI single for the A’s, who have won 14 of 17 to move a season-high nine games over .500. Piscotty had an RBI double in the second then hit another two-bagger in the sixth before breaking a 2-all tie in the eighth with a two-run double off Craig Stammen.

BREWERS 3, TWINS 2 Nate Orf hit a solo homer in Milwaukee’s two-run seventh after going hitless in his first seven major league at-bats, helping the Brewers beat the sliding Minnesota Twins. Brad Miller homered to right-center off Jose Berrios (8-7) to lead off the bottom of the seventh for the Brewers. Two batters later, Orf sent a 2-2 curveball down the left-field line for a two-run lead. Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina lifted Orf up by his legs at the dugout steps to help the rookie answer a plea for a curtain call from a vocal crowd.

PHILLIES 4, ORIOLES 1 Aaron Nola stuck out nine in seven splendid innings, Nick Williams hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles to sweep a two-game interleague series. Nola (11-2) gave up one run and seven hits to win his fifth straight decision. After five consecutive losing seasons, the Phillies are on the rise under first-year manager Gabe Kapler. They pulled within 1½ games of NL East-leading Atlanta and improved 10 games over .500 for the first time since finishing the 2011 season with a franchise-record 102 wins. Making his second career start and third appearance, Orioles right-hander Yefry Ramirez (0-2) retired 13 of his first 14 batters before running into trouble in the fifth.

METS 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer, Brandon Nimmo reached base three times and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays. Frazier gave the Mets the lead with a drive to center field off Marcus Stroman (1-6) in a five-run fifth inning. Seth Lugo (3-3) pitched three innings of relief for the win. Jeurys Familia closed for his 16th save in 20 opportunities. Wilmer Flores had two hits and Kevin Plawecki scored twice for the Mets, who had lost 11 of 13.

REDS 7, WHITE SOX 4 Starting pitcher Sal Romano dropped down a suicide squeeze during a six-run fourth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox. Jesse Winker and Jose Peraza each had a two-run single during the big inning, and Scooter Gen-nett also singled in a run. The Reds overcame Daniel Palka’s third home run in two games to win the three-game series and complete a 4-3 homestand. The Reds have won 13 of 17 and have come from behind in eight of their last 11 wins. Yoan Moncada added a two-run homer for the White Sox, who have dropped five of seven and 14 of 20.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 1, GIANTS 0 Chris Iannetta homered in the seventh, Tyler Anderson pitched eight stellar innings in outdueling Andrew Suarez and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants to sweep a three-game series. It was the first 1-0 game at Coors Field since June 12, 2010. Anderson (6-3) scattered two hits and tied a season high with nine strikeouts. The left-hander didn’t allow a baserunner to reach second base. Wade Davis surrendered a two-out single to Andrew McCutchen and walked Buster Posey in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford hit a deep foul ball before later flying out as Davis earned his 25th save. Suarez (3-5) pretty much matched Anderson pitch for pitch in going seven innings and scattering five hits.