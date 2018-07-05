DE Zach Williams publicly commits to Hogs on Recruiting Thursday

Highly recruited defensive end Zach Williams went public with his commitment to Arkansas on tonight's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

He and his father, Rickey, who was an All-Southwest Conference linebacker at Arkansas, talked about the recruiting process and the decision. He told Coach Chad Morris he wanted to be a Hog earlier in the week.

Williams, 6-4, 215 pounds, 4.65 seconds on the 40-yard dash, picked the Razorbacks over 26 other offers from Texas, Florida, Alabama, TCU, Oregon, Oregon State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and others.

Why Arkansas:

"I think just the overall experience I had with the coaches," Zach said. "I've been growing up around the Razorbacks. I've always felt comfortable with them."

Rickey on his son wearing a Razorback helmet:

"I wanted him to know that there are choices out there and all his life that's I've ever engrained in him was Razorback Red because that's all I knew and for him to go out and to see these other schools and want to stay home. I'm just proud of him."

Zach on his relationship with tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.:

"Our relationship goes way, way back. Like I kind of see him like as an uncle or something because you can just talk to him about anything."