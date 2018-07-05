ESPN 300 and Hog target Derick Hall talks The Opening, Arkansas visit

Highly recruited outside linebacker and Arkansas target Derick Hall II was a guest on Recruiting Thursday for the second time to discuss his recent The Opening performance and upcoming visit to Fayetteville.

Hall, 6-4, 220 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Gulfport, Miss., is an ESPN 300 prospect with offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Louisville and others.

The opportunity to be at The Opening:

"I've never really lined up against another player that had my same talent, same size, same body shape. Great experience. It really meant a lot to me to know I'm that high up in the country and being one of those type of guys."

Planning an official visit to Arkansas because of relationship with graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden and defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell:

"Just the connection I have with Coach Bolden and Coach Caldwell. They're great guys. They've been after me so Arkansas really earned it. I've never been there."

Auburn and Mississippi State also standing out:

"Every time I go to both those it gets better. Every time I step on campus... they make me feel like family number one. Both of those schools have a great engineering program which is top...education is my number one thing."