Jeff Long hired as AD at Kansas, tasked with turning around floundering football program

— Nearly eight months after he was fired for convenience at Arkansas, Jeff Long was hired as athletics director at Kansas on Thursday.

Long will be formally introduced at a news conference next Wednesday in Lawrence, Kan., and will start his new job on Aug. 1, according to a University of Kansas news release.

Long will be paid $1.5 million annually for five years at Kansas, which should offset the remaining funds owed to him through the buyout provisions in his Arkansas contract. Long was owed $4.6 million through June 2022 to buy out his $1.1 million annual contract with the Razorbacks.

“Jeff Long has tremendous leadership and administrative experience in major college athletics, and he is a terrific fit for Kansas Athletics as we work to ensure our student-athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom,” KU chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement. “Those who know him describe him as a man of character who cares deeply about higher education and the student-athletes he serves. For all these reasons, we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Kansas.”

Long, 58, replaces Sheahon Zenger, who was fired in May after seven years at KU. Girod told The Kansas City Star that Zenger was fired because of a lack of success in football and fundraising. The Jayhawks' football team has not had a winning season since 2008 and has won three or fewer games each of the past eight seasons.

Long had his own football problems at Arkansas. The Razorbacks' program fell off significantly after Long fired Bobby Petrino for cause in April 2012 following Petrino's admission of an extramarital relationship with a football staff member.

Petrino won 34 games in four seasons at Arkansas. He had a 21-5 record over his final two years, which resulted in the Razorbacks' first appearance in a BCS bowl in 2010 and an 11-2 season in 2011 that tied the program record for single-season wins.

But Arkansas has failed to make a bowl game in three of the six seasons since Petrino was fired, including 2017 when the team was 4-8 overall and 1-7 in SEC games.

Long was fired on Nov. 15, 2017, less than a week after a lengthy executive session of the UA Board of Trustees that resulted in no action at the time. UA chancellor Joseph Steinmetz said Long had "lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters, and members of the university leadership," and in interviews with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, trustees Ben Hyneman and Cliff Gibson cited lack of football success as reasons for Long's dismissal.

Former Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema was fired 12 days after Long, minutes following a season-ending loss to Missouri. Long had voiced support for Bielema during the 2017 season and had extended Bielema's contract following a 2014 season in which Arkansas went 7-6 overall and 2-6 in SEC games.

The contract extension, which gave Bielema a $15.4 million buyout for the first three years, came at a time when Bielema's record with the Razorbacks was 10-15 and his SEC record was 2-14.

Bielema, who was hired away from Wisconsin after winning three Big Ten championships, finished his five seasons at Arkansas with a 29-34 record and 11-29 record in SEC games.

Long spent nearly 10 years as Arkansas' athletics director. He was hired away from the same position at Pittsburgh and introduced at Arkansas on Sept. 11, 2007. He officially began on Jan. 1, 2008, and replaced Frank Broyles, the former Razorbakcs football coach who had been athletics director since 1973.

Long implemented a number of changes to the athletics program, including signing longterm contracts with multimedia and apparel giants IMG and Nike, a change from previous agreements. Those moves, coupled with the launch of the SEC Network in 2014, made Arkansas one of the highest-earning athletics programs in the NCAA. According to USA Today, Arkansas had an annual athletics revenue exceeding $129.6 million in the 2016-17 academic year, up from $65.4 million in the final full year before Long arrived on campus.

When adjusted for inflation, that annual revenue increase was roughly 68 percent.

The increased revenue allowed Arkansas to build or significantly renovate several facilities for athletics. The soon-to-be-finished $160 million renovation to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is the eighth building project that was listed in a 2011 facilities master plan commissioned by Long.

Petrino, Bielema and basketball coach Mike Anderson, who was hired away from Missouri in 2011, were Long's most notable hires at Arkansas. He also developed a national profile for his four-year term on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, including two years as its chairman. He was named the national AD of the year by his peers in 2013.

Long oversaw a department-wide improvement in academics during his decade at Arkansas. The Razorbacks' average multi-year Academic Progress Rate score was 953 the year before Long arrived, but 984 in the latest reporting period. The Graduation Success Rate of athletes improved from 66 percent in the reporting period the year before Long arrived, to 80 percent in the latest reporting period. The GSR is a calculation of six-year graduation rates, meaning Long's full impact on the score will not be evident for another five to six years.

“Jeff has a record of integrity, experience in hiring coaches, ties with other Bowl Championship Series schools, effective fundraising and a willingness to lead on national issues affecting college athletics," said Drue Jennings, a a former interim Kansas athletics director who led the search that resulted in Long's hiring. "We can be proud that he’s joining us at KU, and we can be confident that Kansas Athletics is in good hands under his leadership.”

Prior to being hired by Kansas, Long had been identified as a candidate for an opening at South Florida by the Tampa Bay Times.

While Kansas' football team has struggled, Long will inherit one of the nation's most dominant revenue-producing programs. The Jayhawks' basketball team has won or shared 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships and is coming off its third Final Four appearance under 15th-year head coach Bill Self.

"While I’m just getting to know Jeff, I’m impressed that he’s universally described as a high-character guy who will provide strong support for every sport across the entire athletics program," Self said in a statement. "From my perspective, he’s exactly the type of leader we need."