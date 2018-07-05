BASKETBALL

Johnson stays put

Amir Johnson is going back to the Philadelphia 76ers for at least one more season. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday that Johnson has agreed to a one-year contract with Philadelphia that could become official as soon as Friday, when the NBA's offseason moratorium on player movement ends. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of that moratorium. The 6-foot-9 Johnson was primarily a reserve for the 76ers last season, when he averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Philadelphia is the fourth club for the 31-year-old, who will be entering his 14th NBA season this fall.

SOCCER

Maradona rebuked

FIFA's patience with Diego Maradona's World Cup antics finally ran out on Wednesday. Soccer's world body said it "strongly rebukes" comments by the Argentina great criticizing American referee Mark Geiger's handling of England's victory over Colombia in the World Cup round of 16. It was yet another controversial moment involving Maradona -- an official FIFA ambassador and figurehead of its "Legends" program celebrating former players -- at a World Cup he has mostly attended as FIFA's guest. FIFA hit back at Maradona for telling Venezuelan broadcaster Telesur the outcome of Tuesday's game in Moscow was a "monumental theft." Maradona had been photographed before the game wearing a yellow Colombia jersey. FIFA said Maradona's "insinuations" were "entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded."

Costa Rica coach out

The Costa Rica soccer federation said national team coach Oscar Ramirez is out after the team's disappointing performance at the World Cup. Federation President Rodolfo Villalobos said Wednesday that Ramirez's contract has run out and won't be renewed. Costa Rica compiled a record of 9 wins, 6 ties and 4 defeats in 16 qualifying and 3 World Cup matches under Ramirez. Villalobos thanked the coach but said that "it is not convenient for him to remain." He did not name a potential replacement, but said the federation is looking at a long list of candidates. Costa Rica was the surprise of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, reaching the quarterfinals. But the team was knocked out in the group stage in Russia, losing to Brazil and Serbia and tying Switzerland.

BASEBALL

Beltre has bad tooth

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was scratched Wednesday because of an infected tooth. Baseball's active career hits leader was taken out of the lineup about an hour before the scheduled first pitch Wednesday night against the Houston Astros. Jurickson Profar switched from second base to third base, and moved up a spot to bat fourth in place of Beltre. Rougned Odor, the regular second baseman who was going to get a night off, was inserted in the No. 5 spot in the order. Beltre's 3,108 hits are two shy of Dave Winfield for 20th on the career list. In other Rangers news, reliever Tony Barnette has gone on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain a day after leaving a game in the middle of a batter. Barnette had an MRI on Wednesday, though the team didn't immediately reveal or know the results of the exam. Working the eighth inning in a 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, his second inning of the game, Barnette felt something different in his shoulder on his first pitch to Marwin Gonzalez. Barnette (2-0) threw two more pitches before exiting the game. Texas recalled right-hander Chris Martin from Class AAA Round Rock.

Torres on 10-day DL

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday because of a strained right hip. Torres was removed after striking out in his second at-bat in the fourth inning before the Yankees went on to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2. Before the series finale against the National League East leaders, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone was upbeat about the status of his prized rookie. Torres did not start in Tuesday night's victory, but entered the game late as a defensive replacement. Boone said the club would assess the situation with a day off today before heading to Toronto for the start of an 11-game, three-city road trip leading into the All-Star Game in Washington. Torres is hitting .294 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI in his first 63 major league games. He had an MRI and was not available to talk to reporters after the game. Neil Walker, who went over from third base to second at the start of the fifth inning, could get most of the work in Torres' absence.

HOCKEY

Carolina signs de Haan

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed free-agent defenseman Calvin de Haan to a four-year contract. General Manager Don Waddell said late Tuesday night that the deal is worth a total of $18.2 million. De Haan had a goal and 11 assists in 33 games with the New York Islanders last season but missed the final 49 games with a shoulder injury. A year earlier, he set career highs with 25 points, 5 goals and 20 assists while playing all 82 games. The 27-year-old was a first-round draft pick in 2009 and is the second notable defensive acquisition this offseason for Carolina, which picked up defenseman Dougie Hamilton in a five-player trade with Calgary.

CYCLING

Froome seeks peace

Chris Froome asked Tour de France fans on Wednesday to let him race in peace, even if they doubt the recent ruling that cleared him of doping allegations. The British cyclist has been targeted by spectators in the past. During the 2015 Tour, he said a man threw a cup of urine at him while yelling "doper." The latest edition of the race begins Saturday, five days after the International Cycling Union finally ruled Froome had won last year's Spanish Vuelta cleanly. A cloud hung over Froome after a urine sample taken during the Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level. His use of asthma medication has been well documented and he often uses inhalers during races. World Anti-Doping Agency rules state an athlete can be cleared for excessive salbutamol use if he proves it was an appropriate therapeutic dosage.

MOTOR SPORTS

Dee Ann Andretti dies

Dee Ann Andretti, the wife of famed driver Mario Andretti and matriarch of one of the most prominent families in motorsports, has died. She was 76. Andretti died Tuesday, a few weeks after suffering a heart attack. Grandson Marco Andretti announced her death on social media, posting: "RIP Grammy Andretti. You will be missed." The IndyCar Series later confirmed her death. Mario Andretti and Dee Ann Hoch met while she was teaching English to the Italy-born Andretti in Nazareth, Pa. They were married a few months later, in November 1961. Dee Ann Andretti mostly stayed in the background and raised their three children while her husband became one of the world's most successful race car drivers. She is survived by her husband, sons Michael and Jeff, daughter Barbie Dee and seven grandchildren.

McLaren restructures

Struggling Formula One outfit McLaren has accepted Eric Boullier's resignation as racing director and announced a restructure of its leadership. Boullier, who joined the British team in 2014, had overseen its worst run across its 52-year history. McLaren has not won a race since 2012 and hasn't landed a podium position in more than four years. McLaren said in a statement that former IndyCar champion Gil de Ferran has been appointed to the new role of sporting director. Simon Roberts will oversee production, engineering and logistics, and Andrea Stella has been promoted to performance director, responsible for trackside operations. Stella had joined McLaren with Fernando Alonso from Ferrari. McLaren is sixth in the constructors' championship, 203 points behind leader Ferrari. McLaren driver Fernando Alonso is eighth in the drivers' standings with 36 points. The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday.

Sports on 07/05/2018