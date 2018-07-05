Small mistakes plague Nats as Red Sox sweep

RED SOX 3, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON -- As Boston Red Sox players donned red, white and blue outfits to celebrate a 3-0 victory on the 4th of July that completed a sweep, the Washington Nationals held a players-only meeting to discuss a fifth consecutive loss and the precarious spot they're now in beyond the halfway point of the season.

Done in again by small mistakes that get magnified in a stretch such as this, the preseason NL East favorites lost for the 17th time in 22 games Wednesday to fall below .500 for the first time this late in the year since being 60-61 on Aug. 21, 2015.

This time, it was a throwing error by Adam Eaton on a sacrifice fly in foul territory and a wild pitch by Ryan Madson (2-4) in a disastrous seventh inning that dropped the Nationals to 42-43 and kept them from making up ground on the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

"We're a good team and we're going to go out there and compete with anybody," said Bryce Harper, who went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

"We just have to keep grinding and keep doing our thing and good things will happen. We've never been in this position before, and I think it's an exciting time for us. In years past, we've won the division by a lot of games. We're able to be behind right now and I'm excited to get there and test it."

Powered by struggling outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two RBIs on the sac fly and a ninth-inning double and a strong start by Eduardo Rodriguez (10-3), the Red Sox moved 30 games over .500 under rookie manager Alex Cora.

"We know where we're at, but we still have a long ways to go," Cora said. "(The Nationals) have a good team. They'll figure it out. I've seen that before from them. They struggle a little bit and they'll pick it up. They'll be in the hunt."

Bradley, who came into the game hitting .201, worked full counts on each of his at-bats that produced a run. He was hoping the ball Eaton caught deep in foul territory down the third-base line would go out of play so he could see another pitch but will gladly take the RBIs -- the second time this season he has had two in a game without a home run.

"Just had to continue to battle and finally get a pitch I could handle," Bradley said. "Any time you can help the team win, it's a positive. It's good, any way you can do it."

Rodriguez struck out six in six scoreless innings, mixing his change-up and slider in more often to keep Nationals hitters off-balance.

The Red Sox now have the first pair of 10-game winners in the majors with Rodriguez and Rick Porcello, whose double off Max Scherzer helped win them the first game of this series.

The Nationals have lost four series in a row. This freefall led to the postgame meeting Wednesday afternoon.

"It's 'Let's get this thing going,'" Nationals infielder Trea Turner said. "We all know we're capable of playing better baseball. It's time we do it. It's do or die now."

YANKEES 6, BRAVES 2 Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run, CC Sabathia pitched six effective innings, and New York beat visiting Atlanta.

MARLINS 3, RAYS 0 Jose Urena and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and host Miami shook off the hangover from a 16-inning loss to beat Tampa Bay.

CUBS 5, TIGERS 2 Javier Baez stole home and Willson Contreras hit a tie-breaking home run to lead Chicago past visiting Detroit for its sixth consecutive victory.

PHILLIES 4, ORIOLES 1 Aaron Nola stuck out nine in seven innings, Nick Williams hit a two-run home run and host Philadelphia beat Baltimore to sweep a two-game interleague series.

ATHLETICS 4, PADRES 2 Stephen Piscotty doubled three times and had three RBI, and Oakland beat visiting San Diego.

BREWERS 3, TWINS 2 Nate Orf hit a solo home run in host Milwaukee's two-run seventh after going hitless in his first seven major league at-bats, helping the team beat sliding Minnesota.

METS 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Todd Frazier hit a two-run home run, Brandon Nimmo reached base three times and visiting New York beat Toronto. REDS 7, WHITE SOX 4 Starting pitcher Sal Romano dropped down a suicide squeeze during a six-run fourth inning, and host Cincinnati rallied to beat Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 6, PIRATES 4 Rich Hill earned his first victory in three months, Yasmani Grandal and Chris Taylor drove in three runs apiece, and Los Angeles beat visiting Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 1, GIANTS 0 Chris Iannetta homered in the seventh, Tyler Anderson pitched eight stellar innings in outdueling Andrew Suarez and host Colorado beat San Francisco to sweep a three-game series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 4 (10) Evan Gattis hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to send home Jose Altuve and lift AL West-leading Houston over host Texas.

INDIANS 3, ROYALS 2 Trevor Bauer pitched effectively into the eighth inning and visiting Cleveland beat skidding Kansas City for a threegame sweep.

Sports on 07/05/2018