State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Good

CLEAR;Good;Excellent;Poor;Excellent

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Good;Poor

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Good;Good;Good

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

NORRELL;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;Good;Good;Good;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;--

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

SUNSET;--;--;--;--

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;--;Good;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Trout fishing has been unpredictable this week. The heat has made afternoon drift-fishing uncomfortable. Small midge pupas, small mayfly nymphs, sowbugs and red-ass emergers have been Greg's choice for flies. San Juan worms have been effective when fishing the lower river before the water falls.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;Good

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER Water has been low in the morning, but rises with six or more generators in the afternoon. That requires different fishing styles, bait and tackle. Carry some artificial pink worms or wriggling red worms for rising water. River minnows and fresh crawdad tails are catching rainbow trout.

NORFORK TAILWATER The Norfork has had little wadable water. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;Fair;Good;Good;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Good;Good;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing is good between Bertrand Access and Parker Bottoms on PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. Spoons were also a big hit during high water. Tossing a spoon near big rocks and structure seemed to produce the best results. Smallmouths have been hitting soft plastics and Shad Raps near structure at 8-10 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Good;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;--;Fair;--

SPRING RIVER Fishing has been great early, but tapers off when the heat rises. Olive and black Woollies, El Diablos and Guppies have been hot. Some mornings have had good hatches, and fish have responded to a hopper dropper with a hare's ear, pheasant tail or a prince. Hot pink and white Trout Magnets are working well. Fish them just off the bottom and adjust float as depth changes.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;--

GREESON;Good;--;--;Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Fair;Good;--;Poor

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;Fair;Good;Good;Good

DEGRAY;Fair;--;--;Poor

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;--;Good;Good

OUACHITA;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout fishing has dropped off sharply. Anglers will experience short feeding times and a finicky bite as wary trout feed on insect hatches and injured baitfish. Patience is key as the remaining trout numbers are actively feeding in the late evening as the sun sets over the top of the dam. Trout from 12-17 inches have been caught and released in the last week, but numbers have been few. Bank fishermen have had some success using waxworms and mealworms fished just of the bottom with a marshmallow floater.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Fair;Excellent;Good;Fair

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 07/05/2018