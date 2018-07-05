Travs control Hooks throughout

Designated hitter Dario Pizzano's third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning, gave the Arkansas Travelers a cushion during a 5-2 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks in front of 7,459 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

First baseman Joey Curletta walked to start the ninth inning before Pizzano hit an 0-2 pitch to left field for the Travelers, who have won five of their seven games since the All-Star break.

The Travelers took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Right fielder Eric Filia hit a one-out single to right-center field, then Curletta walked to put runners at first and second. Pizzano singled to load the bases and Filia scored on third baseman Chris Mariscal's RBI single for a 1-0 lead. Pizzano scored when catcher Joey DeCarlo walked, giving Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

The lead grew to 3-0 with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. Shortstop Yonathan Mendoza singled, advanced to second on center fielder Braden Bishop's walk and scored on left fielder Chuck Taylor's RBI single.

The Hooks tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning off Arkansas reliever David McKay. Consecutive walks to right fielder Chas McCormick and designated hitter Josh Rojas put runners at first and second with no outs. A wild pitch advanced them to second and third before McCormick scored on third baseman Randy Cesar's RBI groundout. McKay was replaced by Matt Festa after giving up a third walk. Festa gave up an RBI single to center fielder Stephen Wrenn that cut the lead to 3-2.

