Arkansas pitcher to return despite being drafted

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell will return next season for the Razorbacks, passing on the chance to begin his professional career.

Campbell, a third-year sophomore, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 24th round of last month's major league draft. The right-hander was 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA this season for Arkansas, helping the school to a runner-up finish to Oregon State at the College World Series.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Campbell said he's "excited about being able to come back, get stronger and fine tune my craft." After starting 17 games this season, including the final game of the College World Series, he's expected to be one of the Razorbacks' top pitchers next season.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.