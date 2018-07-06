Subscribe Register Login
Friday, July 06, 2018, 6:48 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas pitcher to return despite being drafted

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:53 p.m.

arkansas-pitcher-isaiah-campbell-tosses-the-ball-to-himself-during-a-college-world-series-game-against-florida-on-friday-june-22-2018-in-omaha-neb

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell tosses the ball to himself during a College World Series game against Florida on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell will return next season for the Razorbacks, passing on the chance to begin his professional career.

Campbell, a third-year sophomore, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 24th round of last month's major league draft. The right-hander was 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA this season for Arkansas, helping the school to a runner-up finish to Oregon State at the College World Series.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Campbell said he's "excited about being able to come back, get stronger and fine tune my craft." After starting 17 games this season, including the final game of the College World Series, he's expected to be one of the Razorbacks' top pitchers next season.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas pitcher to return despite being drafted

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online