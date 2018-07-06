Chacin solid, Fried falters as Brewers beat Braves

BREWERS 7, BRAVES 2

MILWAUKEE -- Jhoulys Chacin settled down nicely after a rough start.

Trailing 2-0 after the first three batters of the game, Chacin threw seven solid innings and Hernan Perez homered among his three hits, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night in a matchup of first-place teams.

NL Central Division-leading Milwaukee won its fourth game in a row to go 17 games over .500 (52-35) for the first time since July 1, 2014, when the Brewers were 51-34.

Chacin (7-3) gave up 3 hits and 2 earned runs while matching a season high with 7 strikeouts in what tied for his longest outing this year. The right-hander, who was 0-2 in his previous 3 starts while allowing 10 runs in 15 2/3 innings, retired 20 of the last 24 batters he faced.

"Jhoulys pitched excellent -- after the first," Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell said. "He locked it in and made some really good pitches the rest of the night."

Dan Jennings pitched two perfect innings for his first save this season, and second of his career.

NL East-leading Atlanta dropped its third consecutive game after winning four consecutive -- and lost for the first time this season on a Thursday (7-1).

Braves left-hander Max Fried (1-3) lasted only 3 innings in his third start of the season, giving up 4 earned runs and 4 hits with 3 walks.

"He had a blister starting and he's had a history of the blister thing," Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said. "And when it kind of surfaced, I decided I didn't want to take any chances, so I shut him down."

Atlanta gave Fried a 2-0 lead in the first, but he allowed a run in the bottom of the frame and did not help his cause in the second. After a leadoff triple by Perez and a walk to Keon Broxton, Milwaukee tied it at 2 on a single by Tyler Saladino. Fried failed to hold the runners on first and second by not even looking at them, so Broxton and Saladino converted a double steal. Erik Kratz's groundout scored Broxton to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead.

"We're getting the right guys out there, trying to do our homework and find spots when we can take advantage of something," Counsell said.

Then, Fried not only walked Chacin, he fired a wild pitch that bounced off the backstop on ball four. Catcher Tyler Flowers retrieved the ball and threw to Fried covering the plate. But Saladino -- who appeared to be an easy out -- slid awkwardly in front of the plate and knocked it out of the pitcher's glove. Saladino got up and stepped on the plate for a 4-2 lead.

Perez hit a two-run home run -- his fifth -- off reliever Dan Winkler in the eighth.

CARDINALS 11, GIANTS 2 Luke Weaver pitched two-hit ball over eight innings and visiting St. Louis routed San Francisco.

NATIONALS 14, MARLINS 12 Trea Turner hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam, and drove in eight runs to help host Washington rally from a nine-run deficit and defeat Miami in a wild slugfest to end a five-game losing streak.

PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Eric Lauer limited Arizona to a run over five innings, Austin Hedges homered for the first time since April 10 and visiting San Diego opened a four-game series in the desert with a victory over the slumping Diamondbacks.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 7, TIGERS 5 Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman homered as Texas beat host Detroit. Yovani Gallardo (3-0) got the victory, giving up 4 runs and 8 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TWINS 5, ORIOLES 2 Aaron Slegers got his first major league victory by finishing six smooth innings in his first start of the season for Minnesota, and the Twins stopped their six-game losing streak by hanging on to beat visiting Baltimore.

ASTROS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and Yuli Gurriel's RBI single with one out in host Houston's two-run ninth lifted the Astros to a victory over Chicago.

