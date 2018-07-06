Naturals fall to Missions 4-3

SAN ANTONIO — Nick Schulz drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth inning to score the winning run, as the San Antonio Missions beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Ty France scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Taylor Kohlwey.

The Naturals tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Alex Liddi hit a two-run home run.

San Antonio starter Jesse Scholtens went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits. He also struck out six and walked one. Andres Munoz (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Andres Machado (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Fernando Tatis singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

TRAVELERS 5, HOOKS 2

Designated hitter Dario Pizzano’s third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning, gave the Arkansas Travelers a cushion during a 5-2 victory Wednesday over the Corpus Christi Hooks in front of 7,459 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. First baseman Joey Curletta walked to start the ninth inning before Pizzano hit an 0-2 pitch to left field for the Travelers, who have won five of their seven games since the All-Star break. The Travelers took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Right fielder Eric Filia hit a one-out single to right-center field, then Curletta walked to put runners at first and second. Pizzano singled to load the bases and Filia scored on third baseman Chris Mariscal’s RBI single for a 1-0 lead. Pizzano scored when catcher Joey DeCarlo walked, giving Arkansas a 2-0 lead. The lead grew to 3-0 with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. Shortstop Yonathan Mendoza singled, advanced to second on center fielder Braden Bi