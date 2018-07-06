Subscribe Register Login
Friday, July 06, 2018, 6:10 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: WR TQ Jackson talks about commitment to Arkansas

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 4:59 a.m.

arkansas-coach-chad-morris-and-receiver-tq-jackson-during-saturdays-visit

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and receiver TQ Jackson during Saturday's visit.

Highly recruited receiver TQ Jackson started off the week of three commitments to Arkansas with his pledge on Monday. He talked about his decision on Recruiting Thursday.

Jackson, 6-3, 180, of Jefferson, Texas, chose the Hogs over more than 20 scholarship offers from TCU, Baylor, Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and others.

