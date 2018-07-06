Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Thursday: WR TQ Jackson talks about commitment to Arkansas
This article was published today at 4:59 a.m.
Highly recruited receiver TQ Jackson started off the week of three commitments to Arkansas with his pledge on Monday. He talked about his decision on Recruiting Thursday.
Jackson, 6-3, 180, of Jefferson, Texas, chose the Hogs over more than 20 scholarship offers from TCU, Baylor, Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and others.
