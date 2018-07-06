COLLEGE ATHLETICS

UA announces moves

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has named longtime athletic trainer Dave England the interim director of athletic training and Dave Polanski as the head athletic trainer for football on Thursday.

England, who has been with the Razorbacks since 1984, will continue to be the head athletic trainer for the men’s basketball program while taking on additional duties as the interim director of athletic training.

Polanski is joining the Razorbacks after spending the past 19 years at the University of Tulsa, where he served as the school’s director of sports medicine and assistant athletics director for student-athlete health and performance.

TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

UALR’s Williams to retire

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock director of track and field/cross country Milton Williams announced his retirement Thursday.

“It has been one of the greatest honors and pleasures of my life to serve as the director of men’s and women’s track and field/cross country at Little Rock,” Williams said.

Williams came to UALR in 2001 as the associate head coach and was named the head coach for track and field and cross country in 2004. In 2014, he was named the director of track and field/cross country.

Williams was named the Sun Belt women’s cross country coach of the year in 2005 and received the award on the men’s side in 2007, 2010 and 2012. Also in 2012, Williams helped the men’s team win the Sun Belt championship.