TIME OUT: Arkansas WR target Loic Fouonji
This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.
It's Time Out with 2020 Arkansas receiver target Loic Fouonji, who has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Kansas, Texas Tech and SMU. He is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and hopes to visit the Hogs after the dead period ends on July 24.
Name: Loic Fouonji
Nickname: Loic Loic
State/school: Texas, Midland Lee
Height: 6'4
Weight: 186
Position: Receiver, punter, kicker
40 time: 4.54 seconds
Vertical: 10’ 4"
I plan to major in: Computer engineering
The recruiting process is: Great and opens doors to a lot more
My favorite play called in the huddle: Badger green
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
I’m happiest when: Playing sports
My mom is always on me to do: To study more than just average
Favorite video game: NBA 2K
Favorite NFL player: Julio Jones
Favorite music: Hip hop
Must watch TV: SpongeBob
How would you spend a million dollars? Buy shoes, clothes, a house, donate
My favorite meal is: Lasagna
I will never ever eat: pickles
The one thing I could not live without is: People around me
Role model: Usain Bolt
Three words to describe me: Smart, athletic, fun
People would be surprised that I: Speak French
Three people I would invite to dinner: Brother, sister, lady friend
