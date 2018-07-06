TIME OUT: Arkansas WR target Loic Fouonji

It's Time Out with 2020 Arkansas receiver target Loic Fouonji, who has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Kansas, Texas Tech and SMU. He is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and hopes to visit the Hogs after the dead period ends on July 24.

Name: Loic Fouonji

Nickname: Loic Loic

State/school: Texas, Midland Lee

Height: 6'4

Weight: 186

Position: Receiver, punter, kicker

40 time: 4.54 seconds

Vertical: 10’ 4"

I plan to major in: Computer engineering

The recruiting process is: Great and opens doors to a lot more

My favorite play called in the huddle: Badger green

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I’m happiest when: Playing sports

My mom is always on me to do: To study more than just average

Favorite video game: NBA 2K

Favorite NFL player: Julio Jones

Favorite music: Hip hop

Must watch TV: SpongeBob

How would you spend a million dollars? Buy shoes, clothes, a house, donate

My favorite meal is: Lasagna

I will never ever eat: pickles

The one thing I could not live without is: People around me

Role model: Usain Bolt

Three words to describe me: Smart, athletic, fun

People would be surprised that I: Speak French

Three people I would invite to dinner: Brother, sister, lady friend