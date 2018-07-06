TEXAS LEAGUE
Travs limited to 2 hits in shutout
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:09 a.m.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT CORPUS CHRISTI HOOOKS
WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central
WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (4-3, 3.97 ERA); Hooks: RHP Corbin Martiny (5-1, 2.57 ERA)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
SUNDAY at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m.
MONDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
Forrest Whitley, Ronel Blanco and Alex Winkelman combined for a two-hit shutout as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Arkansas Travelers 3-0 in front of 4,637 on Thursday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Blanco (1-0) went 4 scoreless innings, striking out 8 and walking 1 to pick up the win.
Johendi Jiminian (4-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 3 runs and 5 hits. He also struck out two and walked four.
Winkelman pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for his third save of the season.
Corpus Christi took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a single by Yordan Alvarez that scored Josh Rojas.
The Hooks added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Ryne Birk hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Randy Cesar, and in the fifth, Alvarez drove in Rojas, who doubled twice and singled.
Chris Mariscal and Logan Taylor had the only hits for the Travelers.
The Travelers were shut out for the fifth time this season, while the Hooks' staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.
Sports on 07/06/2018
Print Headline: Travs limited to 2 hits in shutout
