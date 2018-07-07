TEXAS LEAGUE
Hooks' big fifth stumps Travs
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:29 a.m.
HOOKS 9, TRAVELERS 4
Stephen Wrenn had four hits and scored twice as the Corpus Christi Hooks used an eight-run fifth inning to top the Arkansas Travelers 9-4 in front of 5,187 on Friday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Abraham Toro's three-run home run keyed the big inning for the Hooks, who had seven extra-base hits, including a season-high six doubles. A pitching change didn't benefit the Travelers as Alex De Goti, Lorenzo Quintana and Anibal Sierra hit three consecutive doubles following the change as the Hooks pounded out eight of their 18 hits in that inning. Wrenn had two singles in that inning, drove in one and scored.
The Travelers rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth. Beau Amaral singled to open the inning and scored on Yonathan Mendoza's single, which also brought in Joe DeCarlo, who had walked. Eric Filia followed with a home run.
Wrenn doubled and scored on a single by Randy Cesar to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead in the third.
Corpus Christi starter Brandon Bielak (2-0) earned the victory after allowing four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS
WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central
WHERE Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium, San Antonio, Texas
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Max Povse (4-2, 2.90 ERA); Hooks: RHP Chris Paddack (0-0)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
SUNDAY at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m.
MONDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
Sports on 07/07/2018
Print Headline: Hooks' big fifth stumps Travs
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hooks' big fifth stumps Travs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.