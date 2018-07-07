Hooks' big fifth stumps Travs

HOOKS 9, TRAVELERS 4

Stephen Wrenn had four hits and scored twice as the Corpus Christi Hooks used an eight-run fifth inning to top the Arkansas Travelers 9-4 in front of 5,187 on Friday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Abraham Toro's three-run home run keyed the big inning for the Hooks, who had seven extra-base hits, including a season-high six doubles. A pitching change didn't benefit the Travelers as Alex De Goti, Lorenzo Quintana and Anibal Sierra hit three consecutive doubles following the change as the Hooks pounded out eight of their 18 hits in that inning. Wrenn had two singles in that inning, drove in one and scored.

The Travelers rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth. Beau Amaral singled to open the inning and scored on Yonathan Mendoza's single, which also brought in Joe DeCarlo, who had walked. Eric Filia followed with a home run.

Wrenn doubled and scored on a single by Randy Cesar to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead in the third.

Corpus Christi starter Brandon Bielak (2-0) earned the victory after allowing four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium, San Antonio, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Max Povse (4-2, 2.90 ERA); Hooks: RHP Chris Paddack (0-0)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m.

MONDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

