MARINERS

GM Dipoto gets extension

SEATTLE -- The Mariners have signed General Manager Jerry Dipoto to a multiyear contract extension.

The agreement announced Friday comes with the Mariners 24 games above .500, striving to make the postseason for the first time since 2001.

Dipoto is in his third full season with the Mariners, who are 56-32 and 1 ½ games out of first place in the AL West. Since the start of the 2016 season, his first full year, the Mariners have the eighth-best record in the majors at 220-192.

Kevin Mather, Seattle president and chief executive officer, said Dipoto has upgraded nearly every aspect of the team's overall operation in his brief tenure.

METS

Mejia conditionally reinstated

NEW YORK -- Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia has been granted conditional reinstatement from his lifetime drug suspension and could return for the 2019 season.

Mejia became the first player suspended for life under the drug program in February 2016 following his third positive test. He was allowed to apply for reinstatement one year later.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday that Mejia may participate in non-public workouts in the team's facilities after the All-Star break and will be eligible for a minor league rehabilitation assignment in mid-August. If he meets specified conditions, he would be eligible to resume all baseball activities when spring training starts in February.

CUBS

Epstein: Darvish better, Bryant too

CHICAGO -- Theo Epstein said Yu Darvish is feeling better and he is optimistic the Japanese right-hander will make a "solid contribution" this season.

But the Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations stopped short of providing a schedule for the injured starter's return.

Darvish went on the disabled list on May 26 with tendinitis in his right triceps.

He later got a new diagnosis -- right elbow impingement and inflammation -- as well as a cortisone shot after feeling pain during a bullpen session.

Epstein said Friday that Darvish was still in strengthening mode and the team wouldn't rush his return.

He also said injured slugger Kris Bryant batted on Friday and "had a really good day in the cage."

Bryant has been out since with June 22 with left shoulder inflammation.

The 2016 National League MVP could return to the Cubs any day or go on a brief rehab assignment.

INDIANS

Miller likely out until break

CLEVELAND -- Indians top reliever Andrew Miller is not likely to pitch for Cleveland until after the All-Star break.

Miller has been on the disabled list since May 26 with inflammation in his right knee. The left-hander has been dealing with knee issues since last year and has been limited to just 17 appearances this season.

Manager Terry Francona said Miller threw 31 pitches off a mound Thursday and said the session "went well." Miller had been throwing on flat ground for the past two weeks as his recovery seemed to stall.

However, Francona says Miller has been "making strides" and will continue to throw bullpen sessions before the break, which starts July 16. It's possible the 32-year-old will pitch in the minor leagues before he's activated by the Indians.

Cleveland's bullpen isn't the same without Miller, who was so dominant in the 2016 postseason while helping the Indians get to their first World Series since 1997.

MISCELLANEOUS

Futures Game teams announced

NEW YORK -- New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso and Cleveland's Francisco Mejia are among the top minor leaguers selected for the 20th annual Futures Game.

The teams announced Friday include 15 former first-round draft picks for the game July 15 at Nationals Park.

The Dominican Republic leads the world roster with nine players. Missing is Toronto's top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who's out with a strained left knee.

Alonso began the season with Binghamton of the Class AA Eastern League before a promotion in June to Class AAA Las Vegas. The first baseman has 19 home runs and 69 RBI.

Mejia, a catcher/outfielder from the Dominican Republic, is batting .279 with 7 home runs and 42 RBI for Class AAA Columbus. He had a 50-game hitting streak two years ago, the longest since the minors reorganized in 1963.

The U.S. team will be managed by Torii Hunter (Pine Bluff). David Ortiz will handle the world team.

Sports on 07/07/2018