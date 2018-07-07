GOLF

Kraft leads Classic

Kelly Kraft shot a 7-under 63 in the second round of the Greenbrier Classic to take a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Webb Simpson and Anirban Lahiri. Kraft posted his career-best round on Friday at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. He was at 13-under 127. Lahiri overcame poor play off the tee to shoot a career-low 61. Simpson made five birdies after a bad start and shot 3-under 67. Both were at 12 under. Jason Kokrak shot 64 and was at 11 under. Whee Kim of South Korea and Harold Varner III were at 10 under. Kim shot 68 and Varner shot 64. Simpson is the only one among the top six players on the leaderboard with a PGA Tour victory. Since its 2010 debut, the tournament has produced four first-time winners, including three rookies. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is 8 under and is tied for eighth place after a second consecutive 66. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is 6 under after a 68. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks), Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State), Matt Atkins (Henderson State) and John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Kim moves up

Sei Young Kim birdied her first four holes Friday to shoot a 7-under 65 and surge to the lead after the second round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wis. Kim was at 16-under 128 -- tied for the tour's lowest of the season -- and four shots ahead of Yu Liu. Jump-started by an eagle on the par-5 third, Liu made a big move with the day's best round with a 63 to get to 12 under and grab sole possession of second place. Defending champion Katherine Kirk, who led after shooting 10-under 62 in the first round, couldn't get her putting going, though, and settled for 71. She is one of five players who are five shots off the pace at 133. Sung Hyun Park, who won her second career major at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship and could have moved to No. 1 in the world rankings with a win, missed the cut by five shots at 1-over 145. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 6 under after a 70. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Three tied for lead

Dudley Hart, Hank Lebloda and Sebastian Munoz were tied at 11 under for the lead in the Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge at Findley Lake, N.Y. Hart and Lebloda shot 65s and Munoz had a 69. Trevor Cone was alone in fourth at 10 under after a 66. Jim Herman (66), Cameron Champ (71) and Nelson Ledesma (67) were each 9 under going into the weekend. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was tied in a pack at 8 under after a 68. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 5 under after a 69. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) did not make the cut.

Fox, van Rooyen contend

Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Matthieu Pavon of France and Dutch golfer Erik van Rooyen shared the lead after the second round of the Irish Open on Friday, while Danny Willett's return to form catapulted him into contention at Ballyliffin Golf and Country Club in Donegal, Ireland. Willett, a 30-year-old Englishman, added a 2-under 70 to his opening 68 to lie two shots behind Fox (69), Pavon (68) and Van Rooyen (65). Joakim Lagergren is one off the lead at 7 under, with Willett joined at 6 under by Sam Horsfield and Zander Lombard. Lee Westwood is at 5 under, while tournament host Rory McIlroy is seven off the pace after a disappointing 73.

BASKETBALL

Veterans on move

Tony Parker agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, ending a 17-year run with the San Antonio Spurs. And he's not the only veteran on the move -- Oklahoma City and Carmelo Anthony have mutually agreed to part ways and Dwight Howard is set to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers. All of those deals were confirmed Friday to The Associated Press by people involved in the negotiations. Each of the people spoke on condition of anonymity because none of the moves were finalized -- but the Parker move was confirmed by Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich. Anthony is due to make $28 million this season, his last in a five-year, $125 million contract he signed with New York before getting moved to Oklahoma City. He has said he will not accept a reserve role, and by parting with him -- somehow -- the Thunder could save more than $90 million in luxury tax payments. Howard started Friday on Charlotte's roster, then was traded to Brooklyn -- a deal agreed to days ago, but one that couldn't be completed until Friday when the league's offseason moratorium on player movement ended. The Nets will buy him out, which will pave the way for Howard to eventually sign with the Wizards.

MOTOR SPORTS

HOF class announced

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti and NHRA legend Don Schumacher are among seven people chosen for induction into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. The 2019 class was announced Friday at Daytona International Speedway. The seven received the most votes from a list of 43 nominees from all walks of motorsports. The others chosen for induction are automotive and racing pioneer Augie Duesenberg, sports car engineer Phil Remington, motorcycle road-racing champion Kevin Schwantz and race queen Linda Vaughn. The class will be enshrined during a ceremony in March.

BASKETBALL

Maryland subpoenaed in corruption investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. — Maryland has joined the list of schools to receive a grand jury subpoena seeking records in the ongoing federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

The school released two subpoenas to The Associated Press and other media outlets Friday in response to public records requests. That follows North Carolina State’s release in March of a similar subpoena seeking communication records between school officials and its former coaching staff, and ex-Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. and his representatives.

A March subpoena to Maryland sought communications or any information regarding possible improper payments to a former Maryland player — whose name is redacted — or that player’s family. It also sought the personnel file of men’s basketball assistant coach Orlando Ranson.

A June subpoena sought records tied to “the recruitment, eligibility and/or amateur status” of Silvio De Sousa, who played his freshman season at Kansas last year.

In a statement, Maryland says it has complied with the subpoenas by providing records.

“None of the responsive records shows evidence of any violations of applicable laws or NCAA bylaws by university coaches, staff or players,” the school said. “The university has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation.”

The multiyear investigation became public in September when federal prosecutors announced they had charged 10 men — including assistant coaches at Arizona, Auburn, USC and Oklahoma State along with a top Adidas executive — in a fraud and bribery scandal.

The case involves hundreds of thousands of dollars in alleged bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits on choosing a school, agent or apparel company. It has entangled schools such as N.C. State, Kansas, Louisville and Miami, among others, though prosecutors withdrew a criminal complaint in February against one of the defendants.

