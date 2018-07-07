HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Former Lake Hamilton coach/AD dies

Richard “Bubba” Payton, who was Lake Hamilton’s athletic director from 1985-2007, died Wednesday, according to his daughter-in-law Kelsey Payton.

He was 73.

Payton arrived at Lake Hamilton in 1979 to serve as boys basketball coach until being hired as the Garland County school’s first athletic director in 1985. He retired after the 2006-2007 academic year. Also, Payton coached basketball, football, track and field, and golf at Osceola, Manila and Hot Springs Lakeside. Payton, a Hot Springs High School and Arkansas Tech University graduate, was named athletic director of the year by the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrator’s Association in 2004 and was inducted into that association’s hall of fame in 2009.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wolf Arena on the Lake Hamilton High School campus in Pearcy.

— Jeremy Muck

GOLF

Fassi, Ortiz earn victory

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville All-American golfers Maria Fassi and Alvaro Ortiz earned a victory for the International Team on Friday in the Arnold Palmer Cup in Evian-Les-Bains, France.

Fassi and Ortiz were paired in the 12th match on the first day of play in the four-ball match play tournament at Evian Resort Golf Club. They picked up a 2-and-1 victory over Team USA. Team USA leads 8-4 after the first day of the tournament.