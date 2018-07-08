Missions' 5-run second tops Travelers

MISSIONS 7, TRAVELERS 2

The San Antonio Missions used a five-run second inning to build a lead it wouldn't relinquish while holding the Arkansas Travelers to two hits in a 7-2 victory Saturday in front of 4,680 at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

The Travs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on first baseman Joey Curletta's 15th home run of the season before the Missions took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. San Antonio benefitted from a hit batter, 2 singles, 2 walks and 2 wild pitches by Arkansas starter Max Povse before third baseman Ty France hit a two-out, three-run triple down the right-field line that gave the Missions a 5-1 lead.

Second baseman Peter Van Gansen added an RBI single in the bottom of the third that scored designated hitter Webster Rivas to push the lead to 6-1. Rivas hit a one-out single up the middle in the eighth inning, advanced to second base on a balk and scored on Van Gansen's second RBI single to give the Missions a 7-1 lead. The Travelers added a run in the ninth when catcher Joe DeCarlo, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning, scored on right fielder Eric Filia's RBI groundout.

Shortstop Yonder Mendoza had the only other hit for the Travelers, a single in the ninth inning that moved DeCarlo to second base. Povse (4-3) took the loss after allowing 6 earned runs on 7 hits with 4 walks, 4 strikeouts and 2 wild pitches over 6 innings. San Antonio right-hander Chris Paddack (1-0) got hit first victory with the Missions after being promoted from High-A Lake Elsinore, Calif., on Thursday. Paddack allowed 1 earned run on Curletta's home run with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in his 6 innings of work.

