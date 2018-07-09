Family member's Razorback experience intrigues top junior prospect

— One of the nation’s top junior prospects, linebacker Justin Flowe, is intrigued by Arkansas because of a family member’s experience of being a Razorbacks fan.

Flowe, 6-1, 223 pounds of Upland, California, has 36 scholarship offers from schools like Alabama, Southern Cal, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU, Texas and others. While the Hogs haven’t extended an offer, he would welcome one.

“I’ve been looking at them since I was a kid,” Flowe said. “I actually have a cousin that loves Arkansas. My cousin Joe. He’s a big fan of them, so they’ve been on my mind and I would really consider them a lot.”

He recorded 119 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, an interception, 5 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles and a blocked field goal as a sophomore. His cousin embraced the Arkansas program.

“He had, like, a girlfriend out there and he loved Arkansas,” Flowe said. “He loves everything about the school and everything about the program.”

Flowe was among a handful of juniors at The Opening at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star on July 1-3.

He holds a 3.3 grade point average and is looking to major in business in college. The reputation of the Sam M. Walton College of Business only enhances his curiosity about Arkansas.

“That’s crazy. That's crazy,” Flowe said. “That really does.”