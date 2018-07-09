Keuchel, Altuve help Astros complete sweep of White Sox

HOUSTON — Houston’s offense cooled off on Sunday after the Astros piled up 23 runs and 30 hits combined in their last two games.

The Astros managed just three hits and two runs in the series finale against the White Sox, but it was just enough to get a 2-1 win to complete the four-game sweep.

Former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel (6-8) pitched seven strong innings, Jose Altuve hit a homer and the Astros manufactured the go-ahead run in the seventh to get the victory.

Altuve’s solo shot put Houston up 1-0 in the fourth to help the Astros to improve to a season-high 30 games above .500 (61-31).

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito (5-8) had retired nine straight after Altuve’s home run when Yuli Gurriel got Houston’s second hit of the game with a double with no outs in the seventh. He took third on a fly ball out by Josh Reddick and the Astros went up 2-1 on a sacrifice bunt by Marwin Gonzalez.

YANKEES 2, BLUE JAYS 1 (10) Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees beat Toronto for their fourth win in five games.

ATHLETICS 6, INDIANS 0 Brett Anderson came off the disabled list and pitched effectively into the sixth inning before turning things over to Oakland’s outstanding bullpen as the Athletics downed Cleveland.

RANGERS 3, TIGERS 0 Austin Bibens-Dirkx pitched impressively into the sixth inning, and Texas blanked Detroit.

TWINS 10, ORIOLES 1 Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings and Mitch Garver, Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier homered as Minnesota completed a four-game sweep of Baltimore.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 4 Rick Porcello pitched seven effective innings, former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi had four hits and scored twice, and Boston beat Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 4, PHILLIES 1 Nick Kingham pitched six solid innings and had two RBIs, helping Pittsburgh avoid a three-game sweep with a win against Philadelphia.

MARLINS 10, NATIONALS 2 J.T. Realmuto had a career-high five hits and drove in three runs, Martin Prado got four hits and Miami defeated Washington to snap a 14-game losing streak to the Nationals.

BREWERS 10, BRAVES 3 Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Hernan Perez added a three-run shot and Milwaukee beat Atlanta.

CUBS 6, REDS 5 (10) David Bote drove in the game-winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over Cincinnati. GIANTS 13, CARDINALS 8 Pablo Sandoval homered and had five RBIs to back an uneven start by Madison Bumgarner as San Francisco beat St. Louis.

PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 (16) Wil Myers homered for the fourth time in two days, connecting in the 16th inning off Arizona catcher Jeff Mathis to send San Diego to a victory.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 9, METS 0 Nathan Eovaldi took a perfect game into the seventh inning, C.J. Cron hit an early three-run homer and Tampa Bay routed the New York Mets.

MARINERS 6, ROCKIES 4 Ryon Healy homered and tied a career high with five RBIs, leading Seattle to a win over Colorado.

ANGELS 4, DODGERS 3 Shohei Ohtani’s pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning sent Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Angels to a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heaney allowed only three hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings to help the Angels take two of three at home in the Freeway Series.