Tatis tattoos key hit to down Travs

The San Antonio Missions broke open a 1-1 game in the bottom of the seventh inning with three runs as the Arkansas Travelers fell 4-1 on Sunday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

Travs relief pitcher Matt Tenuta allowed two singles and a walk while recording two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, reliever Matt Walker replaced him to face San Antonio's Fernando Tatis Jr., who doubled to left field to drive two runs. A third run scored on left fielder Chuck Taylor's errant throw.

The Travs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning after Chris Mariscal walked, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

Webster Rivas' RBI single in the bottom of the inning tied it for the Missions.

Three San Antonio pitchers held Arkansas to four total hits. Mariscal had one of those hits and walked three times.

Starting pitcher Anthony Misiewicz received a no-decision for the Travs after allowing 1 run on 4 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6 in 5 innings.

Sports on 07/09/2018