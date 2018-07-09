TEXAS LEAGUE
Toro’s double leads Hooks past Nats
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abraham Toro hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 9-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday.
The double by Toro scored Anibal Sierra, Andy Pineda, and Stephen Wrenn to give the Hooks a 3-2 lead.
The Hooks later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the eighth.
Corpus Christi left-hander Ryan Hartman (7-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Foster Griffin (3-11) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings. Cionel Perez pitched four scoreless innings for his first save of the season.
With the win, Corpus Christi improved to 9-2 against NW Arkansas this season.
SAN ANTONIO 4, ARKANSAS 1
SAN ANTONIO — Fernando Tatis hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 4-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday.
The double by Tatis scored Kyle Overstreet, Michael Gettys, and Rod Boy-kin and was the game’s last scoring play.
In the top of the second, Arkansas took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Chris Mariscal. San Antonio answered in the bottom of the inning when Webster Rivas hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Schulz.
Eric Yardley (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matt Tenuta (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game. Andres Munoz recorded his first save of the season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Toro’s double leads Hooks past Nats
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.