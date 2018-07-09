Toro’s double leads Hooks past Nats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abraham Toro hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 9-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday.

The double by Toro scored Anibal Sierra, Andy Pineda, and Stephen Wrenn to give the Hooks a 3-2 lead.

The Hooks later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the eighth.

Corpus Christi left-hander Ryan Hartman (7-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Foster Griffin (3-11) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings. Cionel Perez pitched four scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

With the win, Corpus Christi improved to 9-2 against NW Arkansas this season.

SAN ANTONIO 4, ARKANSAS 1

SAN ANTONIO — Fernando Tatis hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 4-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday.

The double by Tatis scored Kyle Overstreet, Michael Gettys, and Rod Boy-kin and was the game’s last scoring play.

In the top of the second, Arkansas took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Chris Mariscal. San Antonio answered in the bottom of the inning when Webster Rivas hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Schulz.

Eric Yardley (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matt Tenuta (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game. Andres Munoz recorded his first save of the season.