Boston's Martinez stays hot

RED SOX 5, RANGERS 0

BOSTON -- J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 28th home run. Mookie Betts had two hits and a running catch in center field. Mitch Moreland made an over-the-shoulder grab. Even Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks), who is still trying to earn a spot in the All-Star Game, had two hits.

The Boston Red Sox have a lineup stocked with All-Stars, and they're playing like it.

"There's so many ways this team can win every night," Martinez said after helping the Red Sox win their seventh straight game, 5-0 over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

"Our whole team's been really consistent," said Martinez, one of five Boston players named to the AL roster in next week's All-Star Game. "You know what you're going to get when you come to the ballpark every night."

Martinez hit a three-run homer, Steve Pearce added a two-run shot and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings as Boston won for the 14th time in 17 games. The Red Sox ended the day with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL East -- their biggest since April -- over the New York Yankees, who split a doubleheader in Baltimore.

"Mookie, Benny, now it's getting fun," Boston Manager Alex Cora said. "Those guys are getting on base a lot. And J.D.'s getting pitches to hit."

Pearce, who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last month, lined a 3-2 pitch into the Monster Seats with two outs in the first inning to make it 2-0. It stayed that way until Betts and Benintendi singled to lead off the eighth and Martinez put one into the Monster Seats to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

That was plenty for five Red Sox pitchers, who combined on a five-hitter.

Rodriguez (11-3) held Texas hitless until Adrian Beltre singled with one out in the fourth. He allowed just 3 singles and 3 walks, striking out 5.

No one made it past second base for the Rangers until Robinson Chirinos tripled to lead off the seventh, but he was stranded there when Brandon Workman struck out Joey Gallo and then retired Delino Deshields and Elvis Andrus on groundouts.

"When you're playing a team like this, you have to capitalize on your opportunities," Rangers Manager Jeff Banister said. "And we didn't do that tonight."

Mike Minor (6-5) allowed Pearce's homer in the first and was charged with 2 runs on 6 hits, striking out 4 in 5 1/3 innings for his first loss since May. The Rangers have lost five of their last seven.

"The first inning I was behind on everybody and couldn't throw it where I wanted to," Minor said. "I felt good. My arm felt good. I just didn't make quality pitches early."

ORIOLES 5-2, YANKEES 4-10 Brett Gardner had four hits, homered and drove in three runs to help the visiting New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles for a doubleheader split. In the opener, Danny Valencia snapped an 0-for-25 skid with a three-run homer off CC Sabathia, and Baltimore ended a six-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory. The split left the Yankees a 4-4 record against Baltimore and dropped them 2½ games behind first-place Boston in the American League East.

ATHLETICS 2, ASTROS 0 Frankie Montas and two relievers combined for a five-hitter, Stephen Piscotty homered and hit an RBI single and the visiting Athletics beat the Astros. Houston starter Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and scattered 3 singles across 6 scoreless innings before Brad Peacock (1-4) took over for the seventh. Piscotty, who finished with three of Oakland’s six hits, greeted him with his home run to left field to make it 1-0. He added an insurance run with a single in the eighth. The Athletics have won three in a row and 11 of their last 13.

RAYS 10, TIGERS 9 (10) Daniel Robertson hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Rays won for the 12th time in their last 13 home games by beating the Tigers. Kevin Kiermaier had a one-out triple off Blaine Hardy (3-2) in the 10th.

After Matt Duffy walked, Robertson won it on his hit to center. Matt Andriese (2-3), the eighth Tampa Bay reliever, worked a scoreless 10th.

TWINS 3, ROYALS 1 Eduardo Escobar had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh to support Jose Berrios’ strong outing as the host Twins beat the Royals. Escobar plated Joe Mauer with a seventh-inning single as Minnesota took advantage of Kansas City’s struggling bullpen to win its fifth consecutive game. Berrios (9-7), elected to his first All-Star game a day earlier, allowed 1 run on 6 hits in 7 innings. He struck out eight while throwing a season-high 111 pitches.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 6, NATIONALS 3 Gregory Polanco drove in four runs in the first two innings and the host Pirates went on to a victory over the Nationals. Polanco hit a two-run double in the first as the Pirates started the game with four consecutive hits, then added a two-run home run in the second, his 13th of the season to extend the lead to 6-1. Ivan Nova (5-6) worked around 8 hits to hold the Nationals to 3 runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

MARLINS 4, BREWERS 3 (10) Backup catcher Bryan Holaday hit a walk-off RBI single with one out in the 10th inning and the host Marlins beat the Brewers. Holaday, who came into the game batting .165, was in the lineup because the Marlins placed All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on the paternity list before the game in anticipation of the birth of his first child. Jesus Aguilar gave his All-Star candidacy a boost by hitting his NL-leading 23rd home run for Milwaukee.

METS 4-1, PHILLIES 3-3 Aaron Nola allowed one hit in seven shutout innings and lashed a three-run double that sent the visiting Philadelphia Phillies past the New York Mets 3-1 for a split of their twinight doubleheader. One night after being named to his first All-Star team, Nola (12-2) struck out 10 and won his sixth consecutive decision to become the only 12-game winner in the National League. With his teammates scuffling at the plate, he took care of the offense himself by doubling his career RBI total in the fifth. In the opener, Wilmer Flores connected for a pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the 10th off Victor Arano (1-1) to give New York a 4-3 victory. Tim Peterson (2-1) pitched out of trouble in the 10th to get the win.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, INDIANS 5 Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the visiting Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians. All-Star first baseman Joey Votto homered for Cincinnati, which took the opener of the team’s annual battle for the Ohio Cup and sent the AL Central leaders to their third consecutive loss.

Sports on 07/10/2018