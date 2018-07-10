Donnenwirth named interim assistant soccer coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Rob Donnenwirth has been named interim assistant coach, Razorbacks soccer coach Colby Hale announced Tuesday.

Donnenwirth comes from East Carolina, where he spent the previous 19 seasons and is the winningest coach in program history. He amassed a 177-150-44 record and coached 86 all-conference performers in his time with the Pirates. He resigned in November.

“I am very excited to join the Razorback soccer program this fall,” said Donnenwirth, who has spent the last 24 years as a college coach. “I have known Colby since his days at UCF and have been amazed how he turned this program into a bona fide contender for SEC championships and beyond. This program has a distinct competitive identity and I can’t wait to get started working with the team.”

Donnenwirth is the second assistant hired by Hale since April. Sammy Scofield, a former four-year player at Notre Dame, was named assistant coach on April 20. Hale’s two assistants for the 2017 season, Kristi Kiely and David Gough, resigned and accepted coaching positions elsewhere.