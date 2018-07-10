Gravity-fueled runs thrill mountain bikers at Eureka Springs

Pedaling is optional while zipping along the newest mountain bike trails at Lake Leatherwood City Park.

Seven trails twist through the forest at the park on the west side of Eureka Springs. Each trail is about a mile long and downhill all the way. There's no charge to coast lickety split down the trails. At the bottom, a free air-conditioned shuttle bus takes riders and their bikes back to the top.

Trails geared for all skill levels have been chiseled into the side of a mountain. They're marked similar to a snow-skiing slope, green circle for beginners, blue square for intermediate and black diamond for thrill seekers who like to fly over jumps and navigate extreme terrain. A couple of runs are double black.

Riders have been going downhill fast in Eureka Springs since the trails opened on June 14 after a dedication ceremony. The project is a cooperative effort of the city of Eureka Springs, Northwest Arkansas Trail Blazers and the Walton Family Foundation.

About $1 million was invested in the downhill trails, said Gary Vernon with the Walton Family Foundation. Planning the project started in 2012.

Vernon hopped on his bike after the festive dedication attended by about 100 bikers, city leaders and guests.

"There's something here for everybody. We've got smooth downhill and some crazy downhill," he said. After his remarks, Vernon headed for the crazy stuff, going airborne over jumps on a gravity-fueled run to the bottom.

There's one beginner trail marked with a green circle, but a wider selection of intermediate and advanced trails.

Downhill trails at Lake Leatherwood are similar to some in the Rocky Mountains situated on ski slopes. There, riders load their bikes on a chair lift for a ride to the top, then cruise down the mountain.

Trails are open every day, but the two free shuttle buses operate Friday through Sunday. Each picks up riders at a spot where the trails all end together along the paved road to Lake Leatherwood. The shuttles take mountain bikers back to the top every few minutes.

Entrance to the downhill trails is across U.S. 62 near Lake Leatherwood City Park. A parking area is under construction at the top, but isn't finished yet. The only pedaling required is along a short path from the entrance to two hubs where the downhill routes begin.

Most bikers park their cars at the bottom along the roadside as best they can, then load their bikes on a trailer hitched to the bus.

"Where else can you have a great downhill run, then get a free ride back to the top in an air-conditioned bus," Vernon mused after his first trip down the mountain.

Or, riders can forget the bus if they wish and pedal along a multi-use trail back to the top.

The shuttle is free through mid-August, then a pay shuttle will be available. Details haven't been finalized, Vernon said, but it could be that riders can purchase a day pass and ride the trails as many times as they like.

On days with no shuttle, one option is to get a group together and take turns being the shuttle driver in a personal vehicle that can carry bikes.

Terry McClung, on the Eureka Springs city council, said there are alternate routes around the rough stuff on the intermediate and some of the black diamond trails. Double black diamond trails may not have escape routes, he said.

When in doubt, check it out, is sound advice for first-timers on the downhill trails.

The alderman is excited to see the trails open.

"We're definitely bringing a green industry to town. This will bring in tourists who really like to be outdoors," he said. The new downhill and the original hiking and biking trails at Lake Leatherwood City Park make Eureka Springs attractive to cyclists, he said.

Riders barreling downhill were all smiles at the bottom while they boarded a shuttle back to the top.

"I could ride the green trail all day and leave here happy," one rider said.

"Trail No. 5 is the easiest of the blue trails," piped another. "Anyone can ride it. The only time you need to pedal is if you want to go faster."

Sports on 07/10/2018