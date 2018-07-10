RAYS

Ace upset over snub

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell is frustrated by not being selected Sunday for the American League All-Star team, a squad that Rays Manager Kevin Cash feels the left-hander still could end up joining.

"I'm optimistic that things are going to turn out OK for Blake," Cash, a member of the AL All-Star coaching staff, said Monday. "A lot of us throughout baseball feel that he's deserving. Saying that, the guys that were selected are also very deserving. It's a product of the system a little bit."

Snell, 12-4 with an AL-best 2.09 ERA, said Monday that being added to the squad now would not be the same as being an original selection.

"I feel like being an alternate, it's not satisfying," Snell said. "I feel like I earned it but being an alternate, it doesn't feel the same."

Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos, voted in by the fans as the AL starting catcher, was "really, really mad" about the snubbing of Snell.

"It's not right," Ramos said.

Ramos, a potential free agent after the season, feels it is likely he will be dealt before the trade deadline.

Washington, where Ramos played from 2010-16 and the site of this year's All-Star Game, has heavily scouted Tampa Bay.

"I've got good memories over there," Ramos said. "If I get traded [there], it would be fun to be back there, playing for them again."

Snell called the support he received from teammates "cool."

"To see all of them having my back, that's special," Snell said.

NATIONALS

Catcher Wieters activated

PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Nationals have activated catcher Matt Wieters from the 10-day disabled list.

He had been on the disabled list since May 11 and had surgery on a strained left hamstring. Before his injury, he had hit .232 with 3 home runs and 7 RBI in 23 games.

Wieters played two rehab games with Class AA Harrisburg, a day game after a night game. He went 1 for 6 and caught 12 innings. He calls that a "pretty good test" that gives him confidence.

In his absence, Pedro Severino and rookie Spencer Kieboom saw more action. Severino was optioned to Class AAA Syracuse to make room for Wieters.

Washington's catchers are last in the National League in batting average (.186), on-base percentage (.276) and slugging percentage (.274).

METS

Frazier strains muscle

NEW YORK -- New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained muscle in his left rib cage.

It's the second DL stint for Frazier during his first season with the struggling Mets. The 32-year-old slugger had never been on the disabled list before 2018.

Frazier said Monday that he felt some discomfort his first time up Sunday against Tampa Bay and it got progressively worse as the game went on. He had an MRI and received a cortisone shot, but it's unclear how long he will be out.

A two-time All-Star, Frazier signed a $17 million, two-year contract with New York as a free agent in February. He is batting .217 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI and a .685 OPS in 61 games. He was sidelined from May 8 to June 1 with a strained left hamstring.

DODGERS

Puig likely to DL

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is likely headed to the disabled list after leaving in the fifth inning Sunday night against the Angels with what the team announced was a strained right oblique.

Puig grabbed his right side after taking a swing during an at-bat and grimaced. He hunched over and was checked by a trainer and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts before leaving the game.

Joc Pederson finished the at-bat and struck out.

"When you're talking about oblique, rib cage, we're almost certain it's a DL situation," Roberts said. "Obviously, we've got four days with the [All-Star] break to buy [time]."

Puig hit a three-run homer -- his 11th of the season -- in the second inning.

"On the first swing, I felt something," Puig said. "The second swing, I tried to bat through a fastball and tried to hit it in the front and that's when I felt it more. ... I feel bad. I can't help my team win right now. I come and play little bit better and try to help my team win. Now, this has happened. The only thing I can do is rest."

