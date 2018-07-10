Alabama has dismissed linebacker VanDarius Cowan from the team for violating unspecified team rules. Coach Nick Saban announced the decision Monday in a statement, saying “each of us has a responsibility to represent the University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated.” Saban said Cowan violated team rules, but did not specify what rules. Cowan played in seven games last season as a freshman. He made two tackles, both coming against Mercer. Cowan was rated a five-star prospect out of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., by Scout.com.

Panthers’ sale final

The Carolina Panthers announced the sale of the franchise to David Tepper has closed. Tepper becomes only the second owner in team history. He started work Monday. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P., bought the team from founder Jerry Richardson for $2.2 billion — the most ever paid for an NFL franchise. Richardson put the team up for sale in December after reports of sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace, which the league later confirmed. Tepper said in a release Monday he’s thrilled to begin a “new era” in Carolina. NFL owners approved of the sale to Tepper on May 22 at the spring meetings in Atlanta.

Sarkisian loses lawsuit

Former USC head football coach Steve Sarkisian has lost a $30 million lawsuit that claimed he was improperly fired by the school instead of being allowed to seek treatment for alcoholism. An arbitrator last week ruled in favor of the University of Southern California, saying Sarkisian concealed his condition from the school. In a statement Monday, Sarkisian said he was “disappointed in the decision, but we will respect it and move on.” Sarkisian was fired in October 2015, two months after he slurred his words and swore during USC’s annual “Salute to Troy” preseason pep rally. Sarkisian blamed his behavior on mixing alcohol with medication before the event. However, Sarkisian also reportedly showed signs of being intoxicated during a game and at a team meeting. He was replaced by current Coach Clay Helton. Sarkisian sued for breach of contract and discrimination based on disability, alleging that the school fired him instead of allowing him to seek treatment for alcoholism. Sarkisian currently is the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

SOCCER

U.S. striker on loan

United States striker Bobby Wood has moved to Bundesliga side Hannover from relegated Hamburger SV. Hannover said the 25-year-old Wood is joining on loan for one year, with the option to then make the switch permanent. The Hawaii-born forward is the club’s third loan signing of the summer, after Kevin Wimmer (from Tottenham) and Takuma Asano (Arsenal). Wood is quoted by Hannover as saying, “I had very good talks … and know what the club intends, what kind of football should be played and where I fit in with that. My gut feeling told me it is the right decision.” He joined 1860 Munich’s youth setup in 2007 and made his debut in the second division in 2011. He moved to Union Berlin in 2015, and then Hamburg in the Bundesliga in 2016. Wood has 12 goals in 39 appearances for the U.S. since making his debut as a 20-year-old under Jurgen Klinsmann in August 2013.

Spain names new coach

Spain’s football federation said former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has been appointed to take charge of the national team. He replaces Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked on the eve of the World Cup after accepting the job at Real Madrid, with Fernando Hierro taking temporary charge for the finals in Russia. Enrique signed a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

Tolliver back to T-Wolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward Anthony Tolliver to a one-year, $5.75 million contract. The team announced the signing Monday without releasing details. The Associated Press reported the terms last week. The 6-foot-8 Tolliver spent two seasons in Minnesota, from 2010 to 2012, averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds. He has played for nine different franchises and spent last season with Detroit, where he averaged 8.9 points a game. He shot a career-best 43.6 percent from three-point range — seventh best in the NBA — and connected on a career-high 2.0 threes per game on 4.6 attempts. He also shot 46.4 percent from the floor last season, a career best.

CYCLING

BMC beats Froome’s Sky, wins team time trial

CHOLET, France — Chris Froome’s Team Sky came up four seconds short of winning the team time trial in the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, as Greg Van Avermaet of victorious BMC claimed the yellow jersey.

BMC, led by Australian hope Richie Porte, clocked 38 minutes, 46 seconds over the 22-mile route that began and ended in Cholet near the Atlantic coast.

Sky finished second and Quick-Step Floors came in third, seven seconds behind. World champion Sunweb featuring Tom Dumoulin finished fifth, 11 seconds back.

Former leader Peter Sagan was dropped by his Bora Hansgrohe teammates and fell to 80th overall, three minutes behind.

Van Avermaet, a Belgian who excels at single-day classics, isn’t a threat for the overall title but he could keep the lead through the cobblestoned Stage 9 ending in Roubaix.

Froome was left 55 seconds behind in the overall standings with another week of nervy rolling stages before hitting the Alps.

“It’s a good time,” said Froome, who dropped 51 seconds following a crash in Stage 1 . “There are a lot of other good teams. As I’ve said from the start, the legs are good. It was a good test for us and the team. I’m very happy with the other riders.”

Froome is aiming to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to win the Tour five times.

Van Avermaet also wore the yellow jersey for three days on the 2016 Tour.

The Tour heads into the cycling hotbed of Brittany today for Stage 4, a mostly flat 121-mile leg from La Baule to Sarzeau that starts and ends on the Atlantic coast.

The only individual time trial of the race comes in the penultimate stage, over a 31-kilometer route from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette in the Basque country.