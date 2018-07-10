Texas linebacker set for return trip to Fayetteville

Outside linebacker Zach Zimos will make his second trip to Fayetteville on July 27 since his June 3-5 official visit to check out the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Zimos, 6-4, 215 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis has scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Missouri, Texas Tech, California, Purdue, Boise State and Houston among others. His parents and younger sister will accompany him to Fayetteville.

"Another opportunity to get the feel of what Arkansas has to offer as well as more time being around the coaching staff," Zimos said.

He recorded 56 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and a forced fumble in 9 games as a junior.

Zimos describes his communication with the Razorbacks as "very strong" while talking to Coach Chad Morris, defensive coordinator John Chavis, safeties coach Ron Cooper, cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and assistant director of football operations Sean Tuohy.

"Hearing from Coach Morris about every other day on the phone a lot with Coach Chavis," Zimos said. "I haven't talked to Coach Cooper in a week or so I believe, he's been on a cruise. SJ [Tuohy] about every other day as well as Coach Smith."

He committed to California on April 28, but reopened his recruitment a few weeks later. Zimos runs a leg on the school's 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams.

In addition to the Hogs, Zimos has officially visited Missouri, Texas Tech and Purdue. The Razorbacks have several positives, he said.

"Great coaching staff," Zimos said. "Overall feel, Nice city, awesome views as well as opportunities in Fayetteville. SEC West. Making the most of every opportunity seems to be stressed which is really important."

The cons for Arkansas is distance and last year's losing record. He's looking forward to seeing the how the team progresses this season.

"How they react with a new coaching staff in their first year with the team following an average season from last year," Zimos said.

Zimos said he could announce his college decision anytime between now and Aug. 15.

Leaving an impression

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Mark Smith has made a strong impression on highly recruited junior safety Darius Snow

"He's the type of coach I look for you know," Snow said. "He's truthful and he's got a lil swagger to him too."

Snow, 6-2, 215, of Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas has offers from schools from across the nation, including Arkansas, Clemson,Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Michigan State and others.

He recorded 126 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, an interceptions, 3 pass deflections and a recovered fumble as a sophomore.

Because of his relationship with Smith, he's hoping to make his way to Fayetteville for a visit later this month to get feel for the vibe of the school.

"Just the feel, really like if they have nice facilities and stuff, but I would really just wanna get the in person feel," Snow said. "Just a place i could feel at home a family type of environment."

His father, Eric played point guard for Michigan State and then went on to play in the NBA from 1995 to 2008. Fayetteville being close to home helps the odds of Snow visiting.

"I live here in Dallas, so my first thoughts were basically why not," Snow said.

