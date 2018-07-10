Van Horn agrees to contract extension

HARRISON — Dave Van Horn said Tuesday night he has agreed to a contract extension as the Arkansas Razorbacks’ baseball coach.

Van Horn, talking to the media before an appearance at the Harrison Area Razorback Club, indicated the extension will be through the 2023 season with options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Van Horn’s current contract, extended in July of 2015, runs through the 2021 season. His annual financial package before bonuses is $775,000.

“I guess if I win enough we get to add some more years,” Van Horn said with a smile. “I’ll get a couple years added to that possibly, and then there might be a couple more in there if things go well.”

Van Horn, whose Razorbacks finished second at the College World Series to Oregon State, said he met with University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek last Thursday and Friday to discuss the contract extension.

“I told him I was good with everything,” Van Horn said. “I think everyone knows I want to be at Arkansas.

“It’s not all about the finances. It’s about being where you want to be to me.”

Van Horn just completed his 16th season at Arkansas, where he has a 643-364 record and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five College World Series teams. He also had two College World Series at Nebraska.

“We'd love for Dave Van Horn to be our baseball coach for as long as he wants to be our baseball coach," Yurachek told wholehogsports.com in Omaha, Neb., before the College World Series opened. "That's something he and I will sit down and discuss once the season is over.”

Van Horn, 57, said an official announcement about his contract extension with the details will be made by UA officials in the near future.

“Whatever they do to make it right,” he said. “When they put it front of me, I’ll read it and then I’ll sign it and move on.

"I’m not planning on retiring any time soon."