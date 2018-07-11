Benintendi helps boost Red Sox streak to 8 in row

BOSTON -- Andrew Benintendi bolstered his All-Star credentials, then happily left it up to the fans to decide.

Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit two doubles and drove in two runs in his final game before fan votes are tallied, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to eight games.

"More importantly, we won the game," Benintendi said. "We had a lot of big hits from a lot of guys tonight."

Eight players had hits for Boston and Benintendi was one of four with two -- his fifth consecutive game with multiple hits. He also walked and stole a base while helping the Red Sox improve on the best record in the majors.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two RBI doubles and Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run triple as Boston scored five runs in the third and won for the 15th time in 18 games.

"We're having fun. It's pretty good a lineup right now from top to bottom," Boston Manager Alex Cora said.

Matt Barnes (3-2) got the win with one inning of relief, striking out the side in the seventh after the Rangers had pulled within 6-4 with two runs in the sixth. He was the fourth of five relievers the Red Sox rode to another victory after getting three solid innings from Hector Velazquez, who was making his first start since April and wasn't expected to go much longer Tuesday after spending the previous two months in the bullpen.

Rougned Odor homered and Joey Gallo hit a two-run double for the Rangers, who have lost four of five.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 2 Wilson Ramos hit a three-run homer, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the host Rays beat Detroit. The Rays moved three games above .500 for the first time since Aug. 6 last year after posting their 13th victory in the last 14 home games.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 5 Manny Machado hit two home runs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and host Baltimore rallied past New York. Greg Bird homered and drove in four runs for the Yankees, who own a 4-5 record against the last-place Orioles.

ROYALS 9, TWINS 4 Adalberto Mondesi had a three-run homer and a career-high four RBI, and visiting Kansas City snapped a 10-game skid with a win over Minnesota. The Royals scored more than five runs for the first time since June 4.

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 5 (11) Alex Bregman hit two home runs and his tapper just in front of the plate in the 11th inning led to a bizarre play that ended the game, as catcher Jonathan Lucroy's throwing error handed host Houston a victory over Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 8, MARLINS 4 Christian Yelich had three hits and four RBI, Travis Shaw homered and visiting Milwaukee beat Miami. Shaw and Tyler Saladino had two RBIs each, and Milwaukee won for the seventh time in nine games.

PHILLIES 7, METS 3 Enyel De Los Santos won his major league debut and visiting Philadelphia got home runs from Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera in a victory over New York. Franco drove in four runs as the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta atop the NL East, won for the 10th time in 13 games.

NATIONALS 5, PIRATES 1 Anthony Rendon hit a two-run home run, Daniel Murphy doubled twice and had four hits, and the visiting Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rendon hit his 13th home run off starter Joe Musgrove (3-4) in the fifth inning.

PADRES 4, DODGERS 1 Rookie left-hander Eric Lauer came within one out of his first career complete game before allowing Max Muncy's home run, and Wil Myers homered for the sixth time in four games to lead the host San Diego Padres over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Austin Hedges had a three-run home run for the Padres.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 3 David Peralta and A.J. Pollock hit home runs in Arizona's four-run seventh inning, and the visiting Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, INDIANS 4 Joey Votto hit a go-ahead three-run double during a seven-run ninth inning and the visiting Cleveland Indians bullpen wasted a gem from Trevor Bauer in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Indians closer Cody Allen (2-4) allowed six runs after getting two outs in the ninth, the last three charged on Votto's sharp hit to right off Dan Otero.

BLUE JAYS 6, BRAVES 2 Russell Martin's sharp single in Toronto's five-run eighth drove in the go-ahead run, Marcus Stroman allowed pitched seven strong innings, and visiting Toronto beat Atlanta to knock the Braves out of first place. The Braves have lost six of their last seven.

CARDINALS 14, WHITE SOX 2 Dexter Fowler hit his fourth career grand slam, All-Star Miles Mikolas tossed six innings of three-hit ball and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals routed the Chicago White Sox. Kolten Wong had four hits, including a two-run home run and a double, as every St. Louis starter except catcher Yadier Molina got at least one hit.

