WHITE SOX

OF Garcia on 10-day DL

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.

Garcia, an All-Star last season who hit .330 with 18 home runs and 80 RBI, missed two months earlier this season with a more serious strain to the same hamstring muscle. White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn said Garcia's new injury is "in a different location and considered more mild."

Hahn hopes Garcia will return after the All-Star break.

The 27-year-old outfielder is batting .282 with 9 home runs and 17 RBI in 35 games this season. Since returning on June 22 from his first stint on the DL, Garcia was Chicago's hottest hitter with a .333 average, 8 home runs and 13 RBI before leaving Sunday's game at Houston.

The White Sox added outfielder Ryan LaMarre, claimed off waivers from Minnesota, to their roster to take Garcia's place.

NATIONALS

Closer has hurt toe

PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Nationals placed All-Star closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day disabled list with left toe inflammation, optioned right-handed pitcher Jefry Rodriguez to Class AAA Syracuse and recalled right-handed pitchers Wander Suero and Austin Voth from Syracuse on Tuesday.

Doolittle, 31, hasn't pitched since July 6. The following day, he tripped over a pitching mound and first experienced discomfort in his left toe.

The left-hander has a 1.45 ERA and has converted 22 of 23 save opportunities this season. He will not pitch in the All-Star Game, which is being held at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

Kelvin Herrera will close games while Doolittle is out. He had 14 saves with the Kansas City Royals before he was traded to Washington on June 19.

Voth is scheduled to start Saturday against the New York Mets. Rodriguez was 0-1 with a 6.86 ERA in 5 appearances with the Nationals.

PHILLIES

Team makes several moves

NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia Phillies made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday, including promoting right-hander Enyel De Los Santos, 22, from Class AAA Lehigh Valley.

The Dominican Republic native was set to start Tuesday's game against the New York Mets, making his major league debut. De Los Santos was 9-3 with a 1.89 ERA in 16 starts for the Iron Pigs this season.

To make room for De Los Santos on the 40-man roster, Philadelphia transferred Pedro Florimon to the 60-day disabled list. The versatile utility man has been idle since May 30 with a fractured right foot.

The club also promoted infielder Trevor Plouffe and optioned outfielder Dylan Cozens to Lehigh Valley. A veteran of eight seasons, Plouffe last played in the majors in 2017 and combined to hit .198 in 100 games for Oakland and Tampa Bay.

Left-hander Hoby Milner was designated for assignment.

INDIANS

Chisenhall out 8-10 weeks

CLEVELAND -- Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall will miss 8 to 10 weeks with a strained left calf muscle.

A second medical opinion confirmed the severity of the injury.

Chisenhall suffered a Grade 3 strain while warming up before a July 2 game in Kansas City. He previously spent two months on the disabled list with a strained right calf before being activated on June 5.

The 29-year-old is hitting .321 with one homer and nine RBIs in 29 games for the AL Central leaders. He was returned to the DL on July 3.

Cleveland also placed right-hander Josh Tomlin -- its longest-tenured player in his ninth season -- on the DL with a strained right hamstring.

Tomlin has allowed a team-high 21 homers in 49 innings, including three in his past five appearances. He gave up a two-run shot to Cincinnati's Scott Schebler in the ninth inning of a 7-5 loss Monday.

MLB

Umpiring crew named

Ted Barrett, a 20-year MLB umpire, will work behind the plate and serve as the crew chief for the All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.

The rest of Barrett's crew, which was announced Tuesday, will include Jim Reynolds (first base), Alfonso Marques (second base), Andy Fletcher (third base) Mike Muchlinski (left field) and Cory Blaser (right field).

The game will mark the second All-Star appearance for Barrett, Reynolds, Marquez and Fetcher, as well as the first for Muchlinski and Blaser.

The replay official for the game will be Marvin Hudson, a 20-year major league umpire who also worked the 2004 All-Star game.

The official scorer for the game will be Washington D.C.-based Ben Trittipoe with MLB.

Sports on 07/11/2018