Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 4:12 a.m.

State sports briefs

By Democrat-Gazette Press Services

This article was published today at 2:01 a.m.

GOLF

Two qualify for U.S. Amateur

Mason Overstreet of Kingfisher, Okla., and Ryan Spurlock of Maumelle were the two qualifiers Tuesday from Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home for next month's U.S. Amateur in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Overstreet, a junior at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, shot a 16-under 128 to earn medalist honors. Overstreet had two eagles on his way to a 10-under 62 in the morning, then followed it up with a 6-under 66 in the afternoon.

Spurlock, who completed his sophomore season at Arkansas Tech University in the spring, had a 5-under 67 in the morning and a 7-under 65 for a 12-under 132.

The U.S. Amateur will be played Aug. 13-19 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach.

Sports on 07/11/2018

Print Headline: State sports briefs

