Aces in the hole

BILL DENNIS, No. 17, Maumelle Country Club, 5-iron, 165 yards

ERICK ELDER, No. 8, Maumelle Country Club, pitching wedge, 128 yards

TERRY GRAY, No. 16, Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 9-iron, 118 yards. Witnesses: Jerry Nichols, David Daugherty

CHRIS McNULTY, No. 16, Rebsamen Golf Course (Little Rock), pitching wedge, 155 yards. Witnesses: Bentley Story, Wes Womack

JOHN NORRIS, No. 16, War Memorial Golf Course (Little Rock), 8-iron, 144 yards

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 07/12/2018