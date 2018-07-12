Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, July 12, 2018, 9:38 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Aces in the hole

This article was published today at 2:18 a.m.

Aces in the hole

BILL DENNIS, No. 17, Maumelle Country Club, 5-iron, 165 yards

ERICK ELDER, No. 8, Maumelle Country Club, pitching wedge, 128 yards

TERRY GRAY, No. 16, Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 9-iron, 118 yards. Witnesses: Jerry Nichols, David Daugherty

CHRIS McNULTY, No. 16, Rebsamen Golf Course (Little Rock), pitching wedge, 155 yards. Witnesses: Bentley Story, Wes Womack

JOHN NORRIS, No. 16, War Memorial Golf Course (Little Rock), 8-iron, 144 yards

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 07/12/2018

Print Headline: Aces in the hole

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Aces in the hole

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online