Fishing Hot Spots

LAKE MAUMELLE Largemouth bass fishing is excellent at dusk and dawn with Zoom Trick Worms, crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs at 6-8 feet and 10-15 feet. A few also can be caught in shallow water on Pop-Rs, spinnerbaits and chatterbaits. Kentucky bass are off the grass line at about 8-12 feet. Rocky banks or points are best with a crankbait or jig. White bass are have been schooling near the dam from 6-9:30 p.m. Use Rooster Tails, CC Spoons, deep-diving Bandits, and Bombers. Crappie fishing is good near brush piles and structures at 12-20 feet. Try using spider rigs and minnows early in the morning or later in the evening. Bream fishing is good at 6-12 feet on brush piles with crickets, worms or jigs. Catfishing is excellent with stink bait and bream at 8-10 feet and 20 feet.

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Crappie are biting minnows or jigs. Bass fishing is fair on spinnerbaits and plastic worms at dawn and dusk. Catfishing is excellent with worms and stink baits on trotlines.

LAKE NORFOLK Striped bass fishing is very good. The best artificial method has been jigging spoons vertically. Trolling has been effective with large swimbaits or an umbrella rig with the large swimbaits. Threadfin shad, gizzard shad and large shiners have also been effective at 40-70 feet and 45-100 feet on the main lake as well as in some of the creeks. Channel swings where the water drops off to 80-plus feet very close to shore are excellent areas. The best fishing is from the U.S. 62 bridge to Hudson Point. Largemouth bass fishing has been good at dawn and dusk.

