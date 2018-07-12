Motor sports schedules

SCHEDULES
Monster Energy Cup Series
Feb. 11 x-Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Brad Keselowski)
Feb. 15 x-Can-Am Duel 1, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ryan Blaney)
Feb. 15 x-Can-Am Duel 2, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Chase Elliott)
Feb. 18 Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Austin Dillon)
Feb. 25 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga. (Kevin Harvick)
March 4 Penzoil 400, Las Vegas (Kevin Harvick)
March 11 TicketGuardian 500, Avondale, Ariz. (Kevin Harvick)
March 18 Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif. (Martin Truex Jr.)
March 26 STP 500, Martinsville, Va. (Clint Bowyer)
April 8 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)
April 15 Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn. (Kyle Busch)
April 21 Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va. (Kyle Busch)
April 29 GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala. (Joey Logano)
May 6 AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Dover, Del. (Kevin Harvick)
May 12 KC Masterpiece 400, Kansas City, Kan. (Kevin Harvick)
May 19 x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Concord, N.C. (AJ Allmendinger)
May 19 x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C. (Kevin Harvick)
May 27 Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Busch)
June 3 Pocono 400, Lond Pond, Pa. (Martin Truex Jr.)
June 10 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (Clint Bowyer)
June 24 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif. (Martin Truex Jr.)
July 1 Overton's 400, Joliet, Ill. (Kyle Larson)
July 7 Coke Zero 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Erik Jones)
July 14 Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.
July 22 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
July 29 Gander Outdoors 400, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 5 GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 12 Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 18 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 2 Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 9 Big Machine Brickyard 400, Indianapolis
Sept. 16 South Point 400, Las Vegas
Sept. 22 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 30 Bank of America 500, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 7 Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.
Oct. 14 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 21 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 28 First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 4 AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth
Nov. 11 Can-Am 500, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 18 Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.
x-non-points race
XFINITY Series
Feb. 17 POWERSHARES QQQ 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Tyler Reddick)
Feb. 24 Rinnai 500, Hampton, Ga. (Kevin Harvick)
March 3 Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Larson)
March 10 DC Solar 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Brad Keselowski)
March 17 Roseanne 300, Fontana, Calif. (Joey Logano)
April 7 My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Ryan Blaney)
April 14 Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Ryan Preece)
April 20 ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Christopher Bell)
April 28 Sparks Energy 300, Talladega, Ala. (Spencer Gallagher)
May 5 OneMain Financial 200, Dover, Del. (Justin Allgaier)
May 26 Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Brad Keselowski)
June 2 Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)
June 9 LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Austin Dillon)
June 17 American Ethanol 250, Newton, Iowa (Justin Allgaier)
June 30 Overton's 300, Joliet, Ill. (Kyle Larson)
July 6 Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Kyle Larson)
July 13 Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.
July 21 Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.
July 28 U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa
Aug. 4 Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 11 Mid-Ohio Challenge, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 17 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
Aug. 25 Johnsonville 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Sept. 1 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 8 Lilly Diabetes 250, Indianapolis
Sept. 15 DC Solar 300, Las Vegas
Sept. 21 Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 29 Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 6 Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.
Oct. 20 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Nov. 3 O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 10 Series Race at ISM Raceway, Avondale, Ala.
Nov. 17 Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.
Camping World Truck Series
Feb. 16 NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Johnny Sauter)
Feb. 24 Active Pest Control 200, Hampton Ga. (Brett Moffitt)
March 2 Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)
March 26 Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va. (John Hunter Nemechek)
May 4 JEGS 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)
May 11 37 Kind Days 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Noah Gragson)
May 18 North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C. (Johnny Sauter)
June 8 PPG 400, Fort Worth, Texas (Johnny Sauter)
June 16 M&M's 200, Newton, Iowa (Brett Moffitt)
June 23 Eaton 200, Madison, Ill. (Justin Haley)
June 29 Overton's 225, Joliet, Ill. (Brett Moffitt)
July 12 Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky.
July 18 Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio
July 28 Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 11 Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 15 UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.
Aug. 26 Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario
Sept. 14 World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas
Oct. 13 Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 27 Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Tenn.
Nov. 2 JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 9 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 16 Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.
Sports on 07/12/2018
Print Headline: Motor sports schedules
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Motor sports schedules
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.