Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, July 12, 2018, 9:33 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Outdoor calendar

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

12 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Carter Day Bldg., Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

14 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Ouachita, Crustal Springs Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

15 Mr. Bass of Arkansas pro-am bass tournament. Lake Ouachita 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cody Kemp (501) 815-3058

28 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346

28 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Cherokee Park, Morrilton. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

Sports on 07/12/2018

Print Headline: Outdoor calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Outdoor calendar

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online