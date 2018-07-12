Recruiting Thursday: Defensive end Dorian Gerald excited to get to the Hill

Arkansas defensive end signee Dorian Gerald recently revealed on Twitter that he plans to report to Arkansas in a few weeks. He talked about that on Recruiting Thursday.

Gerald (6-3, 265 pounds) of College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers before picking the Hogs over Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU and others.

He had plans to arrive in Fayetteville in early July. He talked about the delay and why he wasn't quick to announce anything until he got the final word.

Gerald also thanked the Razorback fan base for their support of him during the process.