State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

CLEAR;--;--;--;--

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;--

GREERS FERRY;Good;Fair;Good;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Fair;Fair;--

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good

NORRELL;Good;Fair;Fair;Poor

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;--

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Excellent;Excellent;Good;Good

SUNSET;Good;Excellent;Good;Poor

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Fair;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Fair;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;--;Good;Fair

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;--;Excellent;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Wading is possible on the upper river in the mornings and on the lower river in the afternoons. For fly fishing, try midges, hare's ears, sowbugs and streamers. Try hot pink and purple bodies on chartreuse jigheads for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;--;Good;--

WHITE RIVER Bull Shoals Lake is nearly 2 feet below the seasonal power pool target, so water levels are low most of the day, between 2,500 to 3,100 cfs on average. Heavier generation in the late afternoons requires staying ahead of the rise or turning back on it and running upriver to clearer water. The quality of rainbows exceeds the quantity. River minnows and soft-shell crawdads worked close to the bank have been effective for brown trout over the past seven days. Rainbows have been biting shrimp.

NORFORK TAILWATER The Norfork has had little wadable water. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;Fair;Good;Good;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;--;--;--;--

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout have been hitting PowerBaits hard. The hot spot has been between Spider Creek and U.S. Highway 62 bridge. Fishing various PowerBaits under light terminal tackle has been the best combination. Trout are also biting spoons of various colors in the quarter-ounce range. Smallmouths were hitting on soft plastics and hard jerkbaits around structure and chunk rock.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--

SEQUOYAH;--;--;--;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Good;Good;--

SPRING RIVER Fishing has been great early, but tapers off when the heat rises. Olive and black Woollies and El Diablos have been hot. Some mornings have had good hatches, and fish have responded to a hopper-dropper with a hare's ear, pheasant tail or a prince. Hot pink and white Trout Magnets are working well. Fish them just off the bottom and adjust float as depth changes.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Poor;--;--;Fair

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;--

GREESON;Fair;--;--;Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;--;--;--;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Fair;--;--;Poor

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;--;--;--;--

OUACHITA;Good;Good;Excellent;Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout fishing has dropped off sharply. Anglers will experience short feeding times and a finicky bite as wary trout feed on insect hatches and injured baitfish. Patience is key as the remaining trout numbers are actively feeding in the late evening as the sun sets over the top of the dam. Trout from 12-17 inches have been caught and released in the last week, but numbers have been few. Bank fishermen have had some success using waxworms and mealworms fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 07/12/2018