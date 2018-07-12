Morris, 3 seniors to represent Hogs at SEC media days

FAYETTEVILLE -- Seniors Hjalte Froholdt, Dre Greenlaw and Santos Ramirez will team with Arkansas Coach Chad Morris at SEC media days in Atlanta next week.

Morris' first appearance at the event, which has drawn more than 1,000 media representatives for the last several years in Hoover, Ala., will be the first at the College Football Hall of Fame, which will begin its fourth year of operation in downtown Atlanta on Aug. 23.

The Razorbacks will appear on the second day of the meetings on Tuesday, rotating with Florida and Coach Dan Mullen in the afternoon session. Georgia and Ole Miss will be involved in the early session that day. The event starts on Monday with an address by Commissioner Greg Sankey and appearances by LSU, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Froholdt, a preseason All-America choice by Phil Steele, is the highest-rated returning offensive guard at a Power 5 school by Pro Football Focus.

Greenlaw, who is projected to be a fourth-year starter, had 103 tackles last season while starting all 12 games at weak-side linebacker.

Ramirez, a 22-game starter, was a team captain last season when he was one of only three FBS players with at least 60 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles and an interception.

