Texas DB no stranger to Arkansas staff

Defensive back Myles Brooks isn't a stranger to the Arkansas staff and the relationship is helping the Hogs get an upcoming visit.

“I was talking to the SMU coaching staff when I was a sophomore and they have followed me there,” Brooks said.

Razorback cornerbacks coach Mark Smith visited his school during the spring evaluation period and then saw him again at a satellite camp in June.

“Coach Smith came to one of the spring practices and offered me and then I saw him at the satellite camp and I was dominating at the camp and they said they were ready for me to get up there,” Brooks said.

Brooks, 6-3, 200 pounds of Pflugerville, (Texas) Hendrickson, has nine scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State and others. He’s planning to visit Fayetteville on July 27.

“I’ve been interested a lot,” Brooks sad. “I like how they play. I like how their corners play and they play a lot of press and they’re physical. They stop the run.”

The dead summer period started June 25 and ends July 24. He also hopes to visit Colorado State and Ole Miss after the dead period.

“I know I’ll probably have my top three before the season starts,” Brooks said. “I’ll probably commit midseason.”

The Hogs like Brooks as a cornerback and Nickel Back. Smith has been selling him on early playing time.

“I have a chance to come in and play as a freshman,” Brooks said. “That’s also what I’ve been looking for.”

Brooks wants several things in his future school, including a good atmosphere.

“I want to win a national championship and I want to be able to play and get to the NFL and I want to be All-Conference,” Brooks said