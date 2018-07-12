Home /
The Recruiting Guy
TQ Jackson recruiting friend and receiver Dylan Wright to the Hill
This article was published July 12, 2018 at 11:20 p.m.
Arkansas receiver commitment TQ Jackson was the first of three pledges to the Hogs last week and he discussed why he wanted to be a Razorback on Recruiting Thursday.
Jackson (6-3, 180 pounds) of Jefferson, Texas, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from TCU, Baylor, Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and others. He and highly recruited receiver Dylan Wright, an Arkansas target, are close friends.
He talked how he plans to recruit Wright and others to Arkansas.
