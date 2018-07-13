4-run 5th lifts Travs to victory over Cards

TRAVELERS 6, CARDINALS 5

Joey Curletta hit a bases-clearing single in the fifth inning Thursday to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-5 victory over the Springfield Cardinals in front of 2,651 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The single by Curletta capped a four-run fifth inning that gave the Travs a 4-3 lead after Chris Mariscal, who finished 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Arkansas tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning when Braden Bishop scored on a forceout and Mariscal scored on a wild pitch.

Springfield tried to mount a comeback in the eighth inning. Ramon Urias hit a two-out RBI double and scored on a single by Evan Mendoza to cut the lead to 6-5.

The Cardinals missed a scoring opportunity in the sixth inning when Urias flew out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Evan Mendoza singled three times for Springfield, driving in two runs. John Nogowski also singled three times. Eric Filia went 2 for 3 for the Travelers with a run scored.

Spencer Herrmann (5-4) got the victory in relief while Springfield starter Austin Warner (0-3) took the loss. Matt Festa retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his 13th save of the season.

Sports on 07/13/2018