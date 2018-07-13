TEXAS LEAGUE
4-run 5th lifts Travs to victory over Cards
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:13 a.m.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS
WHEN 7:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (4-4, 4.37); Cardinals: RHP Sam Tewes (0-2, 5.09)
TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch.
PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases; Remote Dig: Fans may dig on the infield dirt in search for a remote to win a new television.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Springfield, 7;10 p.m.
SATURDAY Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
SUNDAY Springfield, 6:10 p.m.
MONDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
TRAVELERS 6, CARDINALS 5
Joey Curletta hit a bases-clearing single in the fifth inning Thursday to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-5 victory over the Springfield Cardinals in front of 2,651 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
The single by Curletta capped a four-run fifth inning that gave the Travs a 4-3 lead after Chris Mariscal, who finished 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
Arkansas tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning when Braden Bishop scored on a forceout and Mariscal scored on a wild pitch.
Springfield tried to mount a comeback in the eighth inning. Ramon Urias hit a two-out RBI double and scored on a single by Evan Mendoza to cut the lead to 6-5.
The Cardinals missed a scoring opportunity in the sixth inning when Urias flew out with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Evan Mendoza singled three times for Springfield, driving in two runs. John Nogowski also singled three times. Eric Filia went 2 for 3 for the Travelers with a run scored.
Spencer Herrmann (5-4) got the victory in relief while Springfield starter Austin Warner (0-3) took the loss. Matt Festa retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his 13th save of the season.
Sports on 07/13/2018
Print Headline: 4-run 5th lifts Travs to victory over Cards
