Fieldhouses to fields

Football isn't just a sport Silas Robinson loves: It's in his blood.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshman offensive lineman was coached by his father, Bo, for four years at Yoakum (Texas) High School. His father played and coached under his late father, Wendell, who was inducted into the Texas High School Football Coaches Association's Hall of Honor in 2002.

"Since I can remember, I've been to the fieldhouse with him and my grandpa," Robinson said.

Wendell Robinson compiled a 224-133-7 record in 36 seasons at 9 high schools, including a stop at Gravette before returning to Texas to retire.

Another stop was Bangs, a small community of less than 2,000 people and 10 miles west of Brownwood, Texas. Wendell Robinson stepped down after 2 seasons at Bangs, and Bo took over as coach and had a 61-27 record in 9 seasons while his father was his offensive coordinator for 6 seasons while being semiretired.

Barely out of diapers, Silas witnessed his father and grandfather take Bangs to state final appearances in 2002 and 2003.

"I was 2 or 3 and they went to state two years in a row and I was at the fieldhouse all the time," Silas said.

Bo Robinson was an All-Southwest Conference defensive end at Texas in 1992 and played six seasons in the NFL. The elder Robinson played for legendary Oklahoma coach Bud Wilkinson.

"That's what my family does," Silas said. "My dad's twin brother is a coach. I think my grandpa had three or four brothers that played at Texas Tech, North Texas and my cousin just got done at Tech. That's on my mom's side."

Robinson, 6-4, 315 pounds, committed to SMU and Coach Chad Morris before his senior year over scholarship offers from Virginia, BYU, Rice, Army, Texas State and others.

He helped his father and Yoakum to the Class 3A Division I State Championship game as a junior. It was Yoakum's first appearance in a state title game since 1952. Robinson led the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record and to the state semifinals as a senior.

Bo Robinson said his son's presence on the offensive line will be missed this season.

"It's going to be different with third and 1," Robinson said.

He and his wife Farah accompanied Silas to Fayetteville for the start of the first summer school session in late May.

"I'm going to miss having him around the house," Robinson said. "He's an only child and he was my compadre."

Even after committing to SMU, the younger Robinson knew there was a possibility Morris and many on his staff could move to another school.

"I kind of had an idea that it might happen and I wasn't worried about it and I knew I was there guy and they were my guys," Robinson said. "When it happened. I just knew I was going to Arkansas."

Morris was hired at Arkansas on Dec. 6, and two days later the Hogs extended an offer to Robinson. On Dec. 10 he reopened his recruiting and committed to the Razorbacks. He signed 10 days later.

He didn't get to see his future home until his official visit to Fayetteville on Jan 19-21.

"It was a blessing, it was everything I prayed for," Robinson said. "The facilities are beautiful."

Northwest Arkansas was a better fit for the outdoor loving Robinson.

"It's not a huge metropolis like Dallas," Robinson said. "Downtown Dallas, I wasn't looking forward to that too much."

Robinson said he is excited he can load his 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and find the nearest fishing hole.

"I'm not going to fish too much this summer because I'll be working out and training and going to class, but hopefully on the weekends, I can slip off and find some good fishing holes," he said.

He was able to get to to know offensive line coach Dustin Fry during the recruiting process and learned Fry is very meticulous when it comes to details.

"When you go onto a game against the other team there's not a scenario that he hasn't prepared you for," said Robinson, who's expected to play center or guard at Arkansas. "He knows the game and he's passionate about the game and I think he really likes his players and his players like him."

Bo Robinson knew of Morris as a coach before the recruiting process, but got a front-row seat on how he and his staff conduct themselves while his son was being recruited.

"I can just tell that everything he's ever told me he's come through on," Robinson said of Morris. "I've been around this for a long time. I'm around college recruiters every year and I went through the process myself, so I feel I've got a pretty good handle of the way it is."

"From the time we started getting recruited by those guys, I kept waiting to meet somebody on his staff that wasn't genuine and I haven't met one yet. They're good men, they're good people and good coaches and I think that's why they're going to be successful. And that's why I'm OK with my kid being 10 hours away because he's in good hands."

Robinson said he is glad his son is on the ground floor of the Morris era at Arkansas.

"I'm also excited about because I know what's fixing to happen there," Robinson said. "Arkansas is ready to win and the fans want to win and Coach Morris is going to get it done and it's going to be a special deal when they get it going. I'm excited that Silas will get to be a part of that because that's going it be a special time."

Silas said his father is now a Razorback after being a Texas season-ticket holder for 19 years.

"I just turned 19 and he didn't renew them this year," Robinson said. "He's done with them."

Sports on 07/13/2018