MOTOR SPORTS: Sizzler on tap at Batesville Motor Speedway
This article was published today at 2:00 a.m.
Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove will host many of the nation’s top street stock racers tonight and tomorrow night with its Street Stock Summer Sizzler. There will be a complete event both nights, paying $2,000 to win and $200 to start for the main event. There also will be a nonqualifiers feature each night that pays $600 to win. Tonight’s card will also include the track’s IMCA modified, hobby stock and front-wheel drive divisions. The hobby stocks and front-wheel drives will also compete Saturday night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. each day, with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $10. Children aged 14 and under get in free.
