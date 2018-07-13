MOTOR SPORTS: Sizzler on tap at Batesville Motor Speedway

Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove will host many of the nation’s top street stock racers tonight and tomorrow night with its Street Stock Summer Sizzler. There will be a complete event both nights, paying $2,000 to win and $200 to start for the main event. There also will be a nonqualifiers feature each night that pays $600 to win. Tonight’s card will also include the track’s IMCA modified, hobby stock and front-wheel drive divisions. The hobby stocks and front-wheel drives will also compete Saturday night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. each day, with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $10. Children aged 14 and under get in free.